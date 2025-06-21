Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Announced Favorites to Land 278lb Recruit Over SEC Rival

Kalen DeBoer is doing what elite coaches do best, which is reloading quickly and strategically. With Alabama’s 2025 season carrying championship aspirations and pressure in equal measure, DeBoer is also looking beyond the immediate horizon. The Crimson Tide’s head coach is already targeting foundational pieces for the 2026 class.

And now, that 2026 puzzle might soon include a big-time defensive anchor. Alabama leads the race to land a key lineman, whom recruiters view as a priority and believe could make a major impact. What makes the pursuit even more compelling is that DeBoer and Alabama are battling SEC rival Tennessee for him, turning it into a race that could become one of the most closely watched recruiting stories of the summer.

That recruit is none other than JJ Finch, the 6’3, 278-pounder from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis. As per a recent Instagram post by Recruits Bama, Finch has been named the favorite to commit to Alabama by On3 analysts Steve Wiltfong and Andrew Bone. The development comes at a time when the youngster has made official visits to Tennessee, Miami, LSU, and Florida this month. A visit to Purdue is due on June 22. The question is whether Finch is worth the hype.

A post shared by Recruits Bama (@recruits.bama)

The lineman posted a breakout junior season in 2024 that put him on the national radar, earning him the top spot in Indiana, as per 247Sports. Scouts at On3 say Finch’s “explosive get-off” makes him a nightmare for offensive lines, whether he lines up on the edge or shifts inside. He routinely draws double teams and still manages to collapse pockets or shed blocks to stop the run.

Moreover, Finch has a quick first step, positional flexibility, and raw power, which is probably the reason why he has drawn attention from top-tier programs across multiple conferences. That may also leave some perplexed as to why Alabama is the top contender to land him amid such tight competition.

Simply put, Alabama needs someone like Finch, not just because of his talent, but because of what’s coming. With the likes of Derrick Harmon and Jamaree Caldwell gone, the Tide’s defensive front is facing a talent vacuum, and Finch would be a perfect plug into that system. While Tennessee may play their card soon as well, Kalen DeBoer seems to have taken a decisive lead.

How is Kalen DeBoer shaping up Alabama for the 2026 class?

For DeBoer, JJ Finch isn’t just another commit but the kind of recruit who could start to define a post-Saban identity for Alabama’s defensive front. Alabama expects to lose a significant chunk of its roster following the 2025 campaign. Names like Domani Jackson and Keon Sabb could leave. To counter that, DeBoer has already lined up seven solid commits for the 2026 class, including five-star cornerbacks Jorden Edmonds and Zyan Gibson and four-star edge Jamarion Matthews.

DeBoer’s strategy has also been refreshingly balanced as he aggressively goes after in-state talent after a lukewarm 2025 haul. He has leaned on his West Coast ties to flip players like four-star QB Jett Thomalla and offensive tackle Samuelu Utu. But make no mistake, DeBoer’s biggest priority remains the 2025 season, as Alabama’s upcoming schedule is brutal, and nothing short of a CFB Playoff appearance will cool the expectations in Tuscaloosa. Still, recruiting momentum matters, and landing a disruptor like JJ Finch could send a strong message: Kalen DeBoer isn’t just here to compete; he’s building a long-term contender.