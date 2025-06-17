Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Fortunes Set to Take Drastic Turn After Major Recruiting News

Well, Kalen DeBoer may have started under a microscope after Alabama’s 9-4 season, but he’s rapidly turned things around. He’s confidently leading the program, boasting a powerhouse 2025 recruiting class with 21 commits and 13 key transfers, currently ranked third nationally. However, DeBoer’s not resting on his laurels—he’s got his eyes set on the future as he’s aggressively targeting top talent for the 2026 class, which already features six strong commits. The cherry on top? He already has his eyes set on four five-star prospects who might not just elevate his roster but potentially rocket Alabama’s stock. It’s evident that DeBoer has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

After a turbulent season that sent over 20 Alabama players to the transfer portal, coach Kalen DeBoer has completely turned the program around. Zero player departures highlight the Tide’s remarkable success during the spring transfer window, a clear sign of the improved team culture. Even defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has acknowledged this positive transformation. “I think [head coach] Kalen [DeBoer] does a tremendous job,” Wommack said. “He’s very proactive, he’s very engaging, and he’s very relational with people. I think he certainly understands the business side of this game, but he also keeps the main thing the main thing. Now, he is bringing the same.”

That’s what grabs young players’ attention. So what’s the catch? Well, Alabama now sits at number 12 in the 2026 class rankings with 1 five-star player and 5 four-star players. But now, 4 players are trending for Kalen DeBoer’s team, and if they get those blue-chip commitments, their team might go straight to the top. And on The Next Round podcast, Jim Dunaway didn’t mince words before landing them with this exciting update. “Not one, not two, not three, but four five-star guys: five stars for Cederian Morgan, a wide receiver; Xavier Griffin, a linebacker; Ezavier Crowell, the running back; and Jireh Edwards, the safety—all five-star guys.” Josh Newberg says, “Bama could end up with the number one class if these trends keep trending up.”

Even Ryan Brown doubled down on Dunaway’s take and said, “So if they got all four of those, they would have a total of five. Nobody’s got more than two, and that would mean Alabama would have nine or 10 total commitments at the moment, all of which are four and five stars. So yeah, I could see who’d be number one, if that’s the case, or at least number one.” For now, the USC Trojans are at the top of the ranks with 29 commits, but they only have 1 five-star commit so far, and if all those 4 projected commits land in Bama, they might pull them up to the 1st position. As Ryan added, “But that’s more of a volume ranking.”

With that kind of talent in the mix, Alabama will not just climb the ranks; it will have top-tier talent. Just take Morgan’s 2024 dominance for starters—70 catches, 1,162 yards, and 14 touchdowns, which showcase his playmaking ability, building on his impressive sophomore campaign (622 receiving yards). Despite injury, Griffin’s 2024 impact (43 tackles, 6 sacks in eight games) is undeniable, following a stellar 2023 season with 15 sacks and All-Region honors. These two are game-changers.

The talent pipeline continues with Ezavier Crowell, a reclassified player projected for high-impact start with his speed and physicality. And even Jireh Edwards, a national standout (Under Armour All-America Game), solidified his reputation with 92 tackles and 17 tackles for loss in 2024, anchoring a top-tier defense. With these rising stars, Alabama’s future is blazing. And let’s not forget Alabama’s history of producing exceptional talent, and players can’t ignore that. “Alabama is a brand. I don’t care if Kalen DeBoer never stepped foot in the state of Alabama before he took the job. That brand is going to sell in the south,” Ryan said.

But even if Kalen DeBoer’s on the verge of securing 4 commits, he might lose one of his key pieces.

Kalen DeBoer’s roster is at risk

Kalen DeBoer faces a frustrating déjà vu with the 2026 recruiting class, mirroring the 2024 experience. After landing top in-state recruits like 4-star cornerback Jamarrion Gordon and 4-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland, Alabama saw both decommit—Gordon even flipped to UCF. Now, history might repeat itself as another major defensive back pledge appears to be slipping.

Four-star CB Zyan Gibson, a 6’1”, 173-pound commitment since December, is wavering. Gibson, ranked the No. 3 player in Alabama, is crucial to DeBoer’s plans, but Josh Heupel and Tennessee are making a serious push. On3 Recruits recently reported, “Alabama 4-star CB commit Zyan Gibson on his official visit to Tennessee with HC Josh Heupel 🍊 Gibson is a Top 100 recruit and the nation’s No. 11 CB,” signaling a serious shift in momentum.

Tennessee’s move towards Gibson wasn’t a one-day thing. The Vols offered him on October 14, 2023, after a game visit against Texas A&M, and their connection grew stronger. Even after Gibson committed to Alabama on December 24, he returned to Knoxville for a spring practice visit in March. And Tennessee isn’t alone; Ole Miss recently hosted Gibson, highlighting the SEC’s interest in this key Alabama recruit.

While Alabama’s proximity (120 miles from Gibson’s home) is advantageous, today’s recruiting emphasizes opportunity, culture, and immediate playing time. Tennessee, with 10 commitments in its 2026 class, offers Gibson something Alabama may not: “Day-1 attention,” as they lack a cornerback commit.

While Alabama’s coach, DeBoer, builds his program, he’s attracting top recruits but also risks losing them to rivals. Now, let’s wait and see if he successfully keeps Zyan locked in with his team or not.