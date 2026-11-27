Kalen DeBoer and Alabama landed the nation’s top-ranked junior college linebacker on Thanksgiving morning, securing a commitment from Dylan Gill just two days before the Iron Bowl. Gill’s performance this season earned him Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors, and now a spot in Tuscaloosa for the 2027 class.

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The addition also extends a busy week on the recruiting trail for Kalen DeBoer and his staff. Alabama has already secured commitments from three players who changed their plans to join the Tide, and another highly rated junior college prospect has now decided to take his next step in Tuscaloosa. On Thanksgiving morning, November 26, linebacker Dylan Gill announced his commitment to Alabama.

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“Elite JUCO LB Dylan Gill has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @Rivals. The 6’3 240 LB totaled 69 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and 3 INT this season, earning KJCCC Defensive POTY honors. He’s the No. 1 LB in the Rivals JUCO Rankings,” National recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett confirmed on X.

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Gill arrives from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where he put together an impressive 2026 campaign. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker recorded 69 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and three interceptions. He also added nine quarterback hurries and five pass breakups, showing his ability to contribute in different areas of the defense. Rivals ranked him as the No. 1 junior college linebacker among junior college prospects.

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Unlike high school recruits who usually need a year or two to build college-level strength, a top JUCO transfer brings immediate physical maturity and game experience. In defensive coordinator Kane Wommack’s aggressive 4-2-5 Swarm scheme, Gill’s proven ability to both stop the run and drop into coverage gives Alabama a ready-made option to plug right into the linebacker rotation next fall.

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Gill is the fourth player to commit to Alabama during a busy stretch for the 2027 recruiting class. The Tide also brought in offensive lineman Bryson Sanderson, who flipped from Memphis, and defensive backs Jamel Griffin and Jyden German, who changed their commitments from Syracuse and Minnesota, respectively.

The latest additions have helped Alabama strengthen its recruiting class as the early signing period approaches. Gill also joins a program that has previously found contributors through the junior college route.

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The recruiting news arrives just before Alabama hosts Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, November 28. The Iron Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the Crimson Tide still in contention for a place in the SEC Championship Game. Their path will also depend on results elsewhere in the conference, including games involving Tennessee and Texas.

Alabama will first have to focus on its rivalry matchup before turning its attention fully to the incoming recruiting class. For DeBoer, Gill’s commitment provides another boost during a crucial stretch of the season and gives the Tide a highly ranked junior college linebacker to add to their plans for 2027.