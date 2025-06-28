Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Nears Unthinkable Recruiting Stretch as Powerhouses Put on Alert by 5-Star Update

Alabama’s 9-4 finish in 2024 wasn’t a disaster, but it wasn’t the standard either. Following Nick Saban’s retirement, Kalen DeBoer had massive shoes to fill. And while there were highs, like the wild win over Georgia — a shocking loss to Vanderbilt, and late-season stumbles against Oklahoma and a depleted Michigan squad left fans frustrated. Now, with Ty Simpson stepping in as the QB1, DeBoer and OC Ryan Grubb have a fresh start in 2025 — and plenty of talent returning. The doubters were loud, but they’re quiet now. Alabama’s recruiting is on fire. A wave of key commitments has the Tide soaring up the rankings. It was already a good week. And Thursday night? It turned elite.

Well, the Tide’s 2025 recruiting class is stacked — top five in the nation and loaded with future stars. So, momentum is building fast in Tuscaloosa. And the national media is taking notice. This week, Sporting News dropped its early 12-team CFP predictions — and Alabama made the cut. In their projections, the Crimson Tide lands the No. 7 seed and hosts Miami in a first-round showdown at Bryant-Denny Stadium. “Kalen DeBoer gets the Crimson Tide back in the College Football Playoff in his second season, and the Hurricanes are the at-large bid for the ACC,” wrote Bill Bender. So, a playoff return in Year 2? DeBoer’s script is starting to take shape.

While Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class is making waves, the 2026 class isn’t far behind. On June 27, BamaSports reported a major surge — within 90 minutes, the Tide landed two huge names: 5-star RB Ezavier Crowell and 4-star TE Mack Sutter, both Top 100 recruits. They committed after Alabama’s final official visit weekend, which also featured other top targets. Now, some fans worried about a slow start to the 2026 cycle, with only five commits entering summer. But history says relax — DeBoer had just four this time last year and still finished with a top-five class. And now? It looks like déjà vu in the best way.

With the additions of Ezavier Crowell and Mack Sutter, Alabama’s 2026 class is on a serious rise. The Tide now sits at 13 commitments and has jumped to No. 11 in 247Sports’ rankings. On3 is even higher on Bama, placing them at No. 9. And this is just the beginning. A Top 2-3 class feels inevitable, not just possible. So, the momentum is real, and the buzz is growing. On3 now predicts Alabama will land two more elite names: 5-stars Cederian Morgan and Xavier Griffin. If that happens, it won’t just be another great class — it’ll be the start of a generational run.

As powerhouses across the country take notice, Bama just made headlines with not one, but two major 5-star updates — and Crowell helped deliver the message loud and clear. The elite RB didn’t hold back when explaining his commitment. “Every time I’m back, it just feels right. You can’t fake the culture … it’s built into everything they do,” said Crowell. He added, “Seeing other schools has been good for perspective, but Alabama always holds up.” Now, because of multiple 5-star recruits, Alabama’s recruiting momentum is undeniable, leaving other CFB programs with a warning.

Remember, they once said, “He’ll never be able to recruit at Alabama.” Fast forward to now, and Kalen DeBoer is proving everyone wrong. A wave of 5-star talent, a top-tier class, and rising fast in the SEC ranks. Not bad for a coach who was doubted from day one. And the scariest part? DeBoer’s just getting started.

Plenty is left for Kalen DeBoer

Alabama’s climb up the recruiting rankings is far from over. The momentum is real, and more commitments are on the way. Next up? All eyes are on Zay Hall. The 3-star LB from Tuscaloosa is expected to be the next name in the Tide’s 2026 class. Hall turned heads at camp, clocking a 4.5 in the 40 and earning an offer on the spot. Now, he’s set to make his decision later Friday, with Alabama and Virginia Tech as the finalists. So, hometown hero vibes? We’ll know soon…

But Alabama’s fireworks may come early this year. Between June 30 and July 2, the Tide could go on a 3-day streak, landing a WR commit each day. First up: Owen Cabell. Then comes Brian Williams. Both are set to announce — and both have Alabama out front. But the momentum doesn’t stop there. On July 4, the Tide’s top defensive line target, 4-star Nolan Wilson, will reveal his choice. He’s called Alabama his leader more than once, but the final call is still hanging in the balance.

However, Bama’s hot streak on the recruiting trail isn’t cooling off anytime soon. In fact, it’s just heating up. On July 5, Jireh Edwards, a 5-star safety, is set to announce his decision, and all signs point to the Tide. He shut down the rest of his visits after his official trip to Tuscaloosa. That’s a strong hint. Then there’s 5-star EDGE Anthony “Tank” Jones. No date yet, but a top insider just named Alabama the favorite for the elite in-state pass rusher. So, this past week was a win for the Tide. But next week? It could be massive.