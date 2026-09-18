Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama on High Alert After Concerning Revelation

Alabama has started the 2026 season 2-0 and already has one SEC win on the board. The Crimson Tide opened with a 48-10 victory over East Carolina before beating Kentucky 45-17 on the road. Now, the biggest early test of the season is coming back to Tuscaloosa.

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Florida State arrives at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday for a rematch of last year’s season opener. But this time, Alabama will have to deal with something beyond the Seminoles. The weather could become a serious factor.

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Prominent meteorologist James Spann warned Friday, September 18, that Tuscaloosa will face another brutally hot September afternoon when Alabama hosts Florida State at 2:30 p.m. CT. He expects temperatures to remain in the mid-to-upper 90s through most of the game, with only a few isolated showers possible across West Alabama. However, a shower reaching the stadium is not especially likely.

That forecast becomes more concerning because Alabama has already seen the effects of extreme heat inside Bryant-Denny this season. The East Carolina game on September 5 produced a warning that cannot be brushed aside. According to WBRC, emergency crews received 108 calls for service from inside the stadium during the opener.

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FOOTBALL WEATHER: Alabama will host Florida State tomorrow afternoon (2:30p CT kickoff at Bryant-Denny)… it will be another very hot September day in Tuscaloosa. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s during most of the game. A few isolated showers are possible across West…— James Spann (@spann) September 18, 2026

Fourteen people were taken to DCH for further care, while another 25 calls came from outside the stadium and other areas around campus. The reported problems included dizziness and heat exhaustion. The University of Alabama said EMS responded to 21 calls in which heat was the chief complaint. That forced Alabama to increase its cooling measures. In addition, there were some execution errors, too, due to the heat.

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“It was a hot fall camp, and I think they did a good job all week long preparing with the hydration and things that they needed to do to go out there,” Kalen DeBoer said after the East Carolina game. “And I think any execution errors are part of something else, you know, not the fatigue or anything like that.”

The school opened three campus buildings as cooling stations and provided free water. Inside the stadium, Alabama Athletics had 28 misting fans, 16 large water tanks, 35 floor fans, and 10 evaporative coolers available for fans. That was during the season opener. Saturday’s forecast could produce another difficult afternoon. At least, if James Spann’s weather predictions ring true.

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Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue EMS Chief Chris Holloway has already urged fans to start hydrating before arriving. He noted that fans can spend a lot of time on their feet before they even get to their seats. They may have to walk to the stadium, pass through the gates, and climb several flights of stairs. With more than 100,000 people expected in Tuscaloosa, the heat becomes a concern for everyone inside the stadium, not just the players.

Heat can also affect how much work players can handle. It can affect how long they can keep working at a high level. One study found that players covered 7% less total distance in hot conditions, while their high-intensity running dropped by 26%. They could still hit strong sprint speeds, but repeating those hard runs became much tougher.

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The Tide have weapons that can stretch a defense. Keelon Russell has already thrown for 444 yards through two games, while Daniel Hill has 151 rushing yards and Ryan Coleman-Williams has 173 receiving yards. Alabama does not need to abandon its explosive offense because of the temperature, but the conditions could make sustained tempo harder as the afternoon continues.

Will Alabama win the two-front battle against Florida State?

The fourth quarter may therefore look different from the first. The heat can turn a normal 10-play drive into a physical tax on both teams. Still, it’s not the first time Bama is dealing with such an environment, and that can also be an advantage. But since it’s Florida State, the Seminoles also know full well how to play well in hot and humid conditions.

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As per reports, Alabama’s nutrition staff gives players individualized plans covering water, electrolytes, and food. Offensive tackle Jackson Lloyd said he keeps drinking water even when he does not feel thirsty. That preparation could become especially important against Florida State. Despite everything, the heat will surely play its part.

Research at Bryant-Denny Stadium has found that the temperature inside can be much different from what the weather report shows outside. One earlier study found that seats sitting in direct sunlight could be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than those in the shade. The concrete and metal around the stadium hold onto heat too. With thousands of fans packed into the stands, the crowd adds even more heat.

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Dehydration can affect concentration. A meta-analysis of 33 studies found that dehydration produced measurable impairments in areas including attention, executive function, and motor coordination, with greater effects when body-mass loss exceeded 2%. That matters for quarterbacks and defensive backs in particular. One mental mistake in those conditions can create a huge play.