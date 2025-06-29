Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Predicted to Land Top-3 DL From Mississippi Over SEC Rival

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama aren’t just heating up—they’re absolutely scorching the recruiting trail. The Tide’s 2026 run is turning heads fast, making last summer’s impressive stretch look like child’s play. With GM Courtney Morgan by his side, DeBoer has already reeled in eight commits this June alone, and it’s not slowing down. If the buzz is right, five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin and three-star WR Owen Cabell could push that total to 10 by Monday. Even with July just around the corner, Alabama’s momentum isn’t cooling off—it’s cranking up, with crystal balls already flying in for more top-tier talent.

The Tide are trending for three-star WR Brian Williams, elite safety Jireh Edwards, and five-star WR Cederian Morgan. But now, there’s another big name on deck. On Saturday, Bama insider Andrew Bone and On3’s Steve Wiltfong dropped fresh predictions, bringing even more good news for the Crimson Tide. Safe to say, Kalen DeBoer’s 2026 class is quickly turning into a full-blown recruiting avalanche.

On June 28, Recruits.Bama lit the fuse, and Alabama might be ready to explode on the trail again. Four-star defensive lineman Nolan Wilson, the No. 3 DL in the 2026 class, has been predicted to the Tide by recruiting heavyweights Bone and Wiltfong. Wilson took his official visit to Tuscaloosa from May 30 to June 1, and clearly, it made an impression. Now, all eyes are on July 4, when the fireworks could go beyond the sky—and straight into Bama’s defensive front.

The University of Alabama was the first college to offer Nolan Wilson last September during his visit for the Georgia game. Wilson returned for another game last fall and again in March for spring practice. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder was back in Tuscaloosa for his official visit earlier this month, allowing him to spend more time with the staff and players and delve deeper into a program he knows well and feels comfortable with.

He hasn’t been shy about his admiration for Alabama, calling them “the standard” after his official visit. He said, “Alabama is the standard. If you want to beat a team, it would be to beat Alabama,”—making it clear the Tide left a lasting impression. Now, Lane Kiffin’s team is also chasing the Top 3 DL from Mississippi.

Nolan Wilson’s recruitment has truly taken off, with powerhouse programs like Ole Miss, Auburn, and Miami making big pushes this summer. But Alabama might have played the smartest card by offering him first back in October, and that early trust clearly stuck with Wilson. Although Miami has made this race tighter than expected, Freddie Roach’s long-standing bond and Bama’s early bet are looking like the key difference-makers. With decision day approaching, the Tide may be closing in on another significant recruiting win.

But don’t sleep on Miami. The Hurricanes are already locked into a top-10 class and are pushing hard to break into the top five. Wilson made his official visit to Coral Gables on June 20, and the Canes clearly left a mark, earning a spot in his top five. Now, it’s shaping up to be a heavyweight showdown between Alabama’s early trust and Miami’s late surge.

Kalen DeBoer’s trench warfare

Football is still won in the trenches—no matter how flashy the playbook gets. You can dial up all the motion and misdirection you want, but it won’t work if you’re getting pushed around up front. Kalen DeBoer knows it. The defensive line hasn’t been its calling card lately, but that tide may turn in 2025. With freak athletes like LT Overton and James Smith ready to explode and veteran Tim Keenan anchoring the unit, the foundation looks strong. Still, stacking more young talent is a must if the Tide wants to keep dominating in the years ahead.

Alabama took a hit, missing out on Titan Davis, who picked Michigan over the Tide. They can’t afford to swing and miss again—especially not on a top target like Nolan Wilson. The Tide recently added 3-star DL JJ Finch, whose offer sheet screams big-time despite his ranking. Versatile athletes like Kamhariyan Johnson and Jamarion Matthews are already in the fold, giving Bama flexibility across the defense.

And the buzz isn’t done yet—5-star Anthony “Tank” Jones could be next. He’s a natural fit for the Wolf LB spot in Kane Wommack’s system, with the size to eventually grow into a Bandit. Now, landing both Jones and Wilson would be a massive win for Alabama—a power move that could anchor the future of Bama’s defensive front for years to come.