Alabama’s once-impressive SEC resume is taking a beating, and Kalen DeBoer has a growing problem. The teams that made the Tide’s victories look valuable are now falling apart, dragging down Alabama’s playoff argument with them. Monday’s AP poll kept Bama stuck at No. 7, while a disastrous weekend for its former opponents only raised more questions about how much those wins are actually worth.

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The Athletic’s David Ubben summed up the situation on X, pointing out how quickly Alabama’s wins are losing value.

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“Alabama’s wins are disintegrating week by week,” he wrote. “Kentucky, LSU, SC all lost last week. LSU won’t be in the top 25 anymore. SC will fall out of the top 20. Kentucky might be close. Curious to see if Tennessee makes up ground/passes Alabama. Their resumes are inching closer.”

It is an uncomfortable development for Kalen DeBoer. Alabama did its part against those opponents, winning 45-17 at Kentucky, 49-18 against South Carolina, and 31-13 against LSU. Those results once looked like useful evidence of the Tide’s strength. Now, the teams on the receiving end of those defeats are struggling to justify the weight their wins carried.

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Alabama entered the latest stretch with a No. 3 position in the CFP committee’s rankings, but its grip on that standing was already under scrutiny. The No. 7 spot on the AP poll is an indication that the Tide are losing momentum, even if the two rankings represent separate evaluations. Their latest performance did little to quiet the noise, either.

Alabama escaped Vanderbilt with a 21-6 win, but the score concealed a fairly uncomfortable afternoon. The Tide managed only 92 rushing yards, committed two turnovers, and carried a narrow 7-3 lead into halftime against the Commodores, who had lost six of their previous seven games.

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There is still a case for Alabama. The committee has valued its victories over LSU, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Mississippi State. The Tide also rank No. 1 in ESPN’s strength-of-schedule metric, third in overall efficiency, and fifth in Strength of Record. Those numbers show why Alabama has remained ahead of other two-loss contenders.

But Texas is making things interesting. The Longhorns went into LSU and escaped with a 22-21 victory, despite Arch Manning throwing three interceptions. It was hardly a flawless performance, but Texas found a way to beat a ranked opponent on the road. That is the sort of result that can change how a resume is viewed.

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Alabama also has a separate problem that a better playoff ranking cannot fix. Its route to the SEC Championship Game is no longer in its hands. Georgia leads the conference at 7-1 and is in control of its position. Alabama sits at 6-2, with only Auburn left on its SEC schedule.

Meanwhile, Tennessee and Texas are both 5-2, with two conference games remaining. Both can reach 7-2 by winning out. That leaves Kalen DeBoer’s team needing more than an Iron Bowl victory.

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Alabama must beat Auburn, while Tennessee needs to lose at least once against LSU or Vanderbilt. Texas must also stumble against Arkansas or Texas A&M. If either rival wins out, Alabama’s chances of reaching the championship game take another hit.

As it stands now, LSU and Kentucky are hurting Alabama’s playoff argument by losing games, while Texas and Tennessee are threatening its SEC ambitions by winning theirs. The Tide still have a chance to make a convincing finish. Chattanooga comes first, followed by the Iron Bowl on November 28. But Kalen DeBoer cannot control what happens elsewhere, and their resume is becoming less impressive by the week.

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For now, Alabama is still in the playoff conversation. The problem is that some of the teams that helped put them there are no longer doing them any favors.