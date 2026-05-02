Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Secure Major QB Commitment After Elijah Haven Announcement

The University of Alabama has been winning lately when it comes to recruiting quarterbacks. After locking the nation’s No. 1 QB in late April, within less than a week, the domino effect started to ripple across the recruiting realm. The word is, Kalen DeBoer just scored a QB pledge from the class of 2028 in Charles Scott out of Richmond, Virginia.

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According to Rivals, one visit and one month is all it took for the Huguenot High product. Chad Simmons stated Scott visited Tuscaloosa on the 1st of April and apparently received an offer on the very same day. Fast forward to a month later, he became the first recruit from the class of 2028 to lock in with the Crimson Tide.

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Scott had more than 20+ offers, including hometown Virginia Tech and powerhouse Georgia programs chasing him hard. So, what pulled him to Tuscaloosa despite having so much time to consider his options? The feeling of home.

“It felt like home,” Scott said after pledging his loyalty. “I knew I could see myself playing there right away. All the quarterbacks came up to me, talked to me, and told me it’s the place to be. They laid it all out for me.”

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The Roll Tide’s QB coach Bryan Ellis played a big role in his recruitment. During his visit, both had a sit-down and exchanged the possibilities and future they stored for him.

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“I watched Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe growing up. Seeing what they did there showed me the development is real,” Scott said. “Alabama has developed some top quarterbacks. I have been watching them for a long time, and I love what they do.”

Bama’s clearly betting on his size. He’s already 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, which is wild for a high school sophomore. Not only he’s big-bodied passer, the Richmond native threw over 3,500 yards and 41 touchdowns.

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The timing of this is what’s really impressive. This commitment happened on May 1st, just about six days after Elijah Haven gave his announcement to Bama, gave his pledge to the Tide. It’s pretty rare to see a program land two franchise-level quarterbacks for back-to-back classes in the same week, but DeBoer is making it look easy.

It’s basically a loud message to the rest of the SEC that Alabama isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

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Why Alabama will still be elite in QB recruiting

Even when Nick Saban left the program and walked into a sunset, Alabama has never hit the brakes when it comes to recruiting a QB. Under DeBoer’s reign, they have five-star QBs for the next five to six years in advance already.

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Alabama’s future QB room is starting to look like a “Who’s Who” of elite talent. Keelon Russell (2025), Five-star Jett Thomalla (2026), Elijah Haven (2027), and now potential 5-star Charles Scott (2028), the Tide has a five-star or top-tier prospect lined up for almost every single year. DeBoer proved that he can go into Virginia or Louisiana and take the best players away from everyone else.

This also means DeBoer now has very little to no excuse for his failure. 2026 is going to his judgement day. If he doesn’t pull it through, , he risks missing out on the full rewards of coaching a pipeline of 5-star QBs over the next half decade. However, that’s a story for another day. Regardless, it’ll be fun to see these two giants, Haven and Scott, eventually competing on the same field.