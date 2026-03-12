Kalen DeBoer’s Assistant Admits QB Room Struggles After Alabama Spring Practice

The Spring Practice of the Alabama Crimson Tide has become a battlefield, and there is no winner yet. The two backup quarterbacks in 2025 are now competing for the starting spot, and it is beyond stiff. Regarding Mack Austin and Keelon Russell, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has shared his thoughts on the QB competition and what the practices have revealed so far about the pair.

“I thought the first two practices were awesome. Today, there was a little bit of a regression, but heavier installs, so there are things we’ve had to work through,” Grubb said in his remarks after the practice, opening up on the irregularity of his quarterbacks and how he is helping their development.

Despite having spent some time with the pair, Grubb still wants to see more of certain things in their game ahead of the coming season. In four games in 2025, Mack threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-32 passing attempts. Keelon, on the other hand, played as a backup in two games and completed 11-of-15 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. This is after a stellar high school career where he ranked No. 14 on the ESPN300 as a five-star talent. Regardless, Grubb wants to see more.

“Control the offense and take care of the football,” Grubb said. “I think that’s the first thing. The locker room piece has to build, both of those guys have to build their leadership. But just being able to control the offense, take care of the ball, and just run the system. Both have quick releases; accuracy is something they’re both working on, but they’re very similar guys. I don’t think other than Keelon’s feet, there’s a massive difference other than size.”

Fortunately, Grubb’s comments weren’t all critical; he also had some very nice words to say about the pair. Having coached Mack during his freshman season at Washington and Russell in his freshman year at the Crimson Tide in 2025, the two quarterbacks would have picked up many of his philosophies in the process.

“But they’re both doing awesome. Competitive. You’ve got the right spirit in the room. They’re attacking all the preparation, and they’re doing a really good job. As far as arm talent, they’re both supremely talented as far as pushing the ball downfield. There’s not going to be a throw that I have in the game plan that one can do but not the other.”

The Bama fans are familiar with QB battles. Whether it was the competition between Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, or when Mac Jones and Bryce Young were fighting for the starting role, Alabama has had a history of elite talent in the QB room. Even last year’s starter, Ty Simpson, had to wait for his turn behind Jalen Milroe. That means Austin Mack may get the gig, but Keelon Russell isn’t out of contention yet.

Ryan Grubb’s QB1 selection criteria

Austin Mack was ahead in 2025, when the competition was for the backup QB role behind NFL-bound Ty Simpson. However, Ryan Grubb has maintained his flexibility for the starting QB position.

“It’s important,” Grubb said. “Obviously, Austin is in his third year in the system, so you’d think, just as far as ease of being able to run and have control, that should be an advantage for Austin. But I would say Keelon’s extremely intelligent, and that’s not been an issue; it’s not an eliminating factor for him.”

Mack, at 6-foot-6 and 232 lb, has the size advantage over the 6-foot-3, 201-lb Keelon Russell. However, Russell’s outstanding qualities make up for his limited experience and size in certain areas.

“But at the end of the day, it’s about who has the most production. Who is the best guy on the field, taking care of the football, going down the field, scoring touchdowns? Both of those guys are very capable leaders, so I think it’s pretty even.”

As an OC who understands the struggles his quarterbacks face, Ryan Grubb has left the decision in the players’ hands. The player who shows the most improvement during the practices will be the starting quarterback in 2026.