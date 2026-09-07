Kalen DeBoer’s Assistant Forced Into Damage Control Over Controversial Alabama WR Penalty

Alabama buried East Carolina 48-10 under the Tuscaloosa heat, but the blowout was not without controversy. Before the Crimson Tide could even settle in, Ryan Coleman-Williams was hit with an illegal-motion penalty on the opening snap. The questionable call drew immediate attention, and now Alabama’s front office is taking issue with it.

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“It was a bummer starting the game with a penalty. Really, that one, we were in a legal formation, it was a missed call. We should’ve done a better job making sure of that. Maybe the refs knew that we were lined up and unbalanced. But just hated to see Keelon get the game started that way. I was disappointed with that,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb told the media on Monday.

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The play in question happened on the Crimson Tide’s very first offensive snap. Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell broke off a quick 1-yard run for his first moment as the full-time starter for the Tide; however, during the play, a referee threw a flag against wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams for an illegal motion penalty, which caught the entire Alabama front office off guard.

As per the rulebook, an illegal motion penalty can be assessed if an offensive player is moving toward the line of scrimmage at the moment the ball is snapped or fails to come to a complete stop before the play begins.

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In this case, the officials appeared to determine that Coleman-Williams was either not properly set or was still moving forward when Russell received the snap.

Alabama’s coaching staff was furious over the incident, believing that the referees had made the wrong call. After the coaching staff carefully reviewed the video a day after the game, they confirmed that the officiating crew had made a complete mistake.

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In total, Alabama committed 6 penalties for 29 lost yards during the game. East Carolina declined several others. While that doesn’t sound like a lot, one, in particular, cost the Crimson Tide a potential touchdown.

Running back Trae’shawn Brown broke through for a 68-yard touchdown run. However, the play was called back for an offensive holding penalty. The Crimson also had to burn a few timeouts to avoid delay-of-game penalties. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer described them as fixable.

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“Lot of things we can clean up, but got some guys some invaluable experience out there, and a lot of things we’ll be able to take into the film room and to the practice field this next week,” DeBoer said.

Ryan Grubb shares a clear message for Ryan Coleman-Williams

Saturday served as a wake-up call for wide receiver Coleman-Williams, as he realized that his issues with dropped passes had not yet been resolved. Coleman-Williams began his 2026 season by dropping a potential big gain on a wide-open pass from Keelon Russell in the first quarter. He later failed to haul in a touchdown on a free play that was ultimately erased by an offside penalty.

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That’s not all, he was also charged with a fumble on an end-around in the third quarter. However, he later took responsibility for the apparent miscommunication with Russell. After the game, the offensive coordinator had a single message for Coleman-Williams: “Move Forward.”

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“I’ve been around him long enough to know what his expectation is, and I also know because I’ve been around long enough with him what that response is going to look like,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said of Coleman-Williams’ response.

“As much as he’s going to look at it and be upset about it, hae knows that there’s nothing he can do other than move forward. And I thought he did that, made some big plays for us, some explosive plays, and you know had some catches in contact too, where he got hit.”

Despite his earlier mistakes, he made sure the team kept moving forward. At the end of the day, Ryan Coleman-Williams finished with five catches for 130 yards and added a 23-yard punt return, giving the team a much-needed push.

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The first game of the season was certainly chaotic for the junior wide receiver, and he has learned from his mistakes. But will he be able to change his play moving forward?