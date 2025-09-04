Kalen DeBoer’s Close Friend Breaks Silence on HC’s Alabama Hot Seat Mindset With ‘100%’ Guarantee

Alabama’s season opener against Florida State was nothing short of humiliating. The Crimson Tide, favored by 13 points, was thoroughly dismantled 31-17 by an unranked Seminoles squad that had struggled to a 2-10 record just a season prior. The defeat was particularly damaging given the expectations surrounding Kalen DeBoer’s second season in Tuscaloosa. Kalen DeBoer has inherited the reins of a dynasty that once struck fear into opposing programs across college football.

Under Nick Saban’s guidance, Alabama established a standard of excellence that seemed untouchable. The mystique surrounding Alabama football appears to be diluting. One would naturally assume that the pressure of succeeding the greatest college football coach of all time would be overwhelming for any successor, creating an impossible standard to maintain. However, according to media personality Josh Pate, who has developed a very close relationship with DeBoer, that assumption couldn’t be further from the truth.

“You know, I remember when he took the job, like I know him pretty well,” Pate revealed on the Colin Cowherd Podcast. “I’m sitting there in his office with him. And what I wanted to know was the whole taking over for a legend thing, not what you’re saying at the press conferences. Like I wanted to know eye to eye; shoot with me. How do you view that? and to, you know, not like ruin confidence or anything like that, but he couldn’t have cared less about that. What he wanted to make sure he had was the proper resources because he is a one percenter.”

This intimate access provided Pate with genuine insights into DeBoer’s mindset, cutting through the typical coach-speak that dominates public statements. As per Pate, DeBoer is not the one to hold himself down after surrendering a loss to FSU. Pate further emphasized DeBoer’s competitive nature, stating, “He may have a different personality than Saban, but please, like anyone watching, make no mistake, when you open the hood on him, he is every bit as competitive as the highest level achievers in this sport.”

This assessment carries tremendous weight considering DeBoer’s proven track record at Washington, where he compiled a 25-3 record and led the Huskies to the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Pate’s most telling observation came when he explained DeBoer’s fundamental approach: “Guys like him look at it and say, ‘Scr-w who was here before. Like, I’m a one percenter, too. I wake up in the morning, look in the bathroom mirror. I think I could be the greatest of all time if I’m being given what I need.”

DeBoer still has an entire season ahead of him to validate this supreme confidence and prove his championship pedigree. The Crimson Tide faces a brutal schedule, including road trips to Georgia and Tennessee, plus home matchups against LSU. These games will provide ample opportunity for redemption and could still lead Alabama to the College Football Playoff if DeBoer can harness that competitive fire Pate described.

No hot seat in Tuscaloosa

Despite that absolutely brutal season opener against Florida State and all the noise from frustrated Alabama fans, Josh Pate doesn’t think Kalen DeBoer’s in any real trouble. When Colin Cowherd asked him straight up, “I think he’s safe. I guess I should start with that. Do you think he’s safe for now?” Pate didn’t hesitate: “100% safe. Yes.”

That’s about as definitive as it gets, right? This tells us that Alabama’s brass knew this transition wasn’t going to be smooth sailing, and one awful loss doesn’t suddenly make them panic. Pate’s confidence here suggests the university leadership is still fully committed to giving DeBoer the time he needs to get his system rolling.

The thing about Pate’s “100% safe” response is how emphatic it was. No hedging, just straight certainty. That carries real weight because Pate knows DeBoer personally, and he’s got his finger on the pulse of college football. This job security is exactly what DeBoer needs right now. Instead of worrying about his future, he can focus entirely on fixing what went wrong against FSU.