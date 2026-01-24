Kalen DeBoer’s Daughter Alexis Makes Father Proud With Major Career Feat

The DeBoer name still rings loud and wide in Washington’s halls. However, it’s not the Alabama head coach, Kalen DeBoer, who’s making this happen, since he is way too busy at Alabama. His daughter, Alexis, has built a commanding resume as a softball player and has proved yet again that she comes from a talented, sporting family with her latest achievement.

Alexis DeBoer will add another feather to her already studded cap after the newly turned sophomore made it to USA Softball’s Player of the Year Top 50 Watchlist. The first baseman achieved this feat only a week after she made it to D1 Softball’s Preseason All-American Second Team. DeBoer was also honored with the same position by Softball America.

The younger DeBoer has had an extremely rewarding 2025 season, finishing with a batting average of 0.358, 21 home runs, and 55 RBIs. She is actually the second softball player in UW history to record more than 20 home runs as a freshman. Alexis DeBoer trailblazed her way through the season to even earn the Big Ten Freshman of the Year honor. She became the first softball player in nine years to win the award. Kalen DeBoer probably gave Washington a proper star for the future.

Alexis is the only DeBoer who is away from the family, since they are now in Tuscaloosa. But despite being practically on the other side of the country, the young star has done her father immensely proud. Kalen DeBoer and wife, Nicole, along with their younger daughter, Avery, made trips to see Alexis play last year. The Alabama coach knows full well what his daughter is capable of, and that this success is credited completely to her own talents.

“That’s what has been cool about this whole thing. She’s paved her own way,” Kalen told ESPN in May last year. “I think maybe people at one point, especially when she first committed to Washington, were thinking it was more about me, but she’s proven this was completely about her, and that’s the way Coach [Heather] Tarr had always approached it.”

Tarr had recruited DeBoer while Kalen was still at Washington, but the move to Alabama came right after. Alexis was at a pivotal point in her career at that time, and had already moved 11 times before making that decision. It was tough parting from his eldest, but Kalen told ESPN that he would only go forward with the Alabama offer if Alexis was “okay” to stay at Washington. This was an opportunity that could not be risked. And now, Alexis is getting to reap all of what she invested in her journey.

Because the father and daughter are on different teams, they have often had to face each other as rivals. Alexis actually made the first college softball hit against Alabama. Her first home run was also against the Crimson and White. The games were held in Tucson, Arizona, and Kalen watched his daughter hit it off in both of them.

Despite Kalen DeBoer grounding himself in football, he put in all the effort to make Alexis the talented softball player she is today.

Kalen DeBoer used to coach Alexis during her childhood

Alexis DeBoer comes from a 100% sporting family. Her mother was a basketball star, while Kalen played football. He is known for his impressive career with Sioux Falls, but he also used to play baseball there for three years. Though Kalen would later achieve more success as a football coach, it was actually he who set Alexis up for her softball career while she was growing up.

The Alabama head coach helped develop her swing during her childhood. Given how much she has moved around, she never found time to grow accustomed to any one particular coach. That’s where Kalen stepped in and became her constant during these formative years.

“I knew just enough to be dangerous,” Kalen told ESPN in jest.

After her rookie season heroics, Alexis DeBoer is once again going to be in the spotlight as a sophomore in the 2026 season. Her getting all these preseason nods is proof of the sheer talent she has, which should set her up well for the future. After seeing how far Alexis has come in just one season, Kalen DeBoer will surely find time away from Alabama’s tough schedule to attend some games.