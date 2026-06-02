Kalen DeBoer’s Daughter Alexis Seen Supporting Rival Program After UW Softball’s Elimination

Despite Kalen DeBoer leaving Washington in 2024 to take the head coaching job at Alabama, his daughter, Alexis DeBoer, chose to forge her own legacy with the Huskies’ softball team. But following the conclusion of her sophomore season, in which Washington was eliminated from the WCWS, she was seen at an Alabama game with her father.

According to Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly’s update on June 2, following Washington’s elimination, Alexis was seen at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on Monday, June 1, alongside her father as the Tide prepared to play against the #11-seeded Texas Tech. Having a father who is the Alabama football head coach, her presence clearly indicates her support for the Tide in the WCWS.

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But that doesn’t mean she has to change her commitment to Washington, though. Due to her father’s position at Alabama, rumors often surrounded her possible portal move and joining her father’s program the following season. Alexis has so far shut those rumors down, confirming her commitment to the Huskies.

“I never want to leave this place,” Alexis said during her freshman season to ESPN. “There were no second thoughts because I trust Coach Tarr and this coaching staff and what we’re building here.”

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Since seventh grade, when Alexis was a high school sophomore, she had been on the Huskies’ radar following her attendance at a Washington camp. In 2025, she got the chance to play on the Huskies women’s softball team as a freshman under coach Heather Tarr, who led them to a WCWS title in 2009. However, her presence as a sophomore wasn’t able to lead Washington to the WCWS in 2026.

She started all 54 games and made 18 home runs and 55 RBIs, but Washington’s season was cut short following its struggles in the regional of the NCAA Tournament. They suffered a loss in the opening round to South Florida. Then the Huskies kept their season alive with a 5-2 elimination-game win. But the deciding blow, a 6-4 loss to South Florida, eliminated them from the WCWS title race.

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Even Alabama is out of that race after its loss to Texas Tech. The Red Raiders dominated the circle, limiting Alabama to just two hits, and in the 7th inning, Lauren Allred sealed the win with an RBI single. With that, Texas Tech advances to the best-of-three WCWS Finals, where they will face Texas.

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“I’m right where I want to be, right where I’m supposed to be,” Alexis told her father, as per ESPN. “I know how important this is for you and what a great job it is. We can both have our own paths.” Even she is making waves in Washington despite its WCWS elimination.

While Alabama’s football team is coach Kalen’s responsibility, he also finds time to fulfill his duties as a father by attending as many of Alexis’ softball games as he can.

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“You’ll do anything for your kids,” said DeBoer to The Athletic. “When I get a chance, when I can make it work, I’m going to sacrifice as much as I can to be there.”

While speculations are constant in college sports, Alexis loves playing for the Huskies, and all her social media activity suggests the same. She has been brilliant for the team and will be looking to continue delivering big performances in the next season.

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Alexis’ rise with the Huskies

In 2025, as a true freshman, Kalen DeBoer’s daughter recorded a dominant .369 batting average and blasted 20 home runs. Due to that performance, she was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and an NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 10 Finalist. In 2026, she finished with a .348 batting average and was voted First Team All-Big Ten.

However, her commitment to the Huskies was a shake-up for many considering Kalen DeBoer’s coaching journey. Yet, the proud father expressed appreciation for her decision.

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“She’s paved her own way,” said the Alabama head coach. “I think maybe people at one point, especially when she first committed to Washington, were thinking it was more about me, but she’s proven this was completely about her, and that’s the way Coach Tarr had always approached it. She recruited Alexis for who she was as a softball player and a person, and it’s been great to see her do her thing.”

Now, she will continue her journey with the Huskies to bring more success. The team has not made it past the Regionals for two seasons now. Alexis will be looking to elevate her game next season and lead the way to help the team secure their first National championship since 2009.