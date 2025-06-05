Kalen DeBoer’s Daughter Makes Major Washington Huskies Confession After Sharing Big Career News

You already know Kalen DeBoer’s a football guy to the core. He’s a schemer, a builder, and a winner. Although there was a hitch in 2024 in his first year in Alabama. But when it comes to his daughter Alexis DeBoer, she’s one of the best wins he made.

This spring, it’s Alexis DeBoer who’s stealing headlines in Seattle. But the foundation of this success dates all the way back to when she was just a six-year-old slugger in Carbondale, Illinois. She even launched a softball over the outfield fence off her mom’s Honda Pilot. “My first thought was, ‘OK, maybe we have something here,’” her mom Nicole said. “But the little turkey hit my car.” And let’s just say, that swing never left her.

Kalen DeBoer’s daughter is still making home runs but this time, it’s a much bigger field and stage. Now a freshman phenom at Washington, Alexis DeBoer isn’t just living the dream, she’s crushing it. On her Instagram story on June 4, she posted a picturesque view of the Huskies’ sports fields including the football and softball fields nestled amid green surroundings. Her caption summed up her affinity to the program — “The best place on earth 💜” And really, who’s going to argue with her?

That scenic view wasn’t just a pretty backdrop. It was a symbol of everything she’s built. In her first year with the Huskies, Alexis DeBoer became only the second freshman in Washington history to hit the 20-bomb mark after Baylee Klinger. She opened her NCAA Tournament debut with a bang against Mississippi State scoring her 21st home run. While her team dropped the game 6-3, she made it clear that she’s not here to blend in. She’s here to change the game.

Alexis DeBoer was then named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, also the first Husky to earn the honor in nine years. Not only that, she also landed on the All-Big Ten First Team, leading her squad with a .352 batting average, 55 RBIs, and 1.247 OPS. Don’t forget, these are her rookie numbers. That’s the kind of company we’re talking about! She found a home with coach Heather Tarr in Seattle. And then came the national recognition.

Kalen DeBoer’s daughter stays grounded amid success

Who wouldn’t be, right? Because in late May, she earned national recognition with Freshman All-American honors from AP. She posted the picture on her social media which featured the words, “Freshman All-American, Softball America, and D1 softball, Alexis DeBoer.” She gave a modest nod to the hype with a simple trio of purple hearts — “💜💜💜.” And in the midst of her individual achievements, she credited it all to her teammates and coaches saying, “Honestly, it’s about my teammates and coaches and all their support in helping me transition to college and knowing they’re going to have my back no matter how I do on the field.”

You don’t even have to wonder where Alexis DeBoer got that team-first mentality. Kalen DeBoer cracked up when he heard her daughter’s response calling it “hilarious.” But he endorsed it saying, “That’s what we talk about, that it’s easiest when you get interviewed to not just talk about yourself. You talk about your teammates, your coaches and how great they are.” And before he took the Alabama job in 2024, he made sure what her daughter thought about it. “I’m right where I want to be, right where I’m supposed to be,” she told her dad like a real leader would. “I know how important this is for you, what a great job it is. We can both have our own paths.”

Washington may have lost its football HC to Tuscaloosa, but they gained a generational talent in Alexis DeBoer. And judging by the way she’s hitting, leading, and speaking, the Huskies’ softball future is in good hands.