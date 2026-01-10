Kalen DeBoer’s Former Alabama Athlete Makes Big Ten Announcement on Saturday

Alabama football has seen its fair share of roster shakeups lately, with over 20 players hitting the portal, and the latest news comes from the offensive line. Arkel Anugwom, the 6-foot-6, 328-pound tackle, who spent one season under Kalen DeBoer, is now officially heading out of Tuscaloosa.

According to his representative, Nick Wisinski, Anugwom has committed to Northwestern University.

Anugwom’s Alabama stint never really took off the way many had hoped, as he was buried deep on the depth chart. The redshirt sophomore showed up on the field only once in 2025, in a 56-0 sweep of Eastern Illinois, where he made a handful of solid knockdown blocks in four snaps.

Before Alabama, he spent two years at Ball State, including a season playing four games at left tackle. Anugwom was born in Nigeria and moved to the U.S. for high school. He has always been a player with potential, waiting for the right opportunity. But that opportunity never fully came at Alabama, so he’s looking for a fresh start at Northwestern, where he can actually step on the field and show what he is capable of.

This is a developing story…