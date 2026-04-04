Kalen DeBoer’s 4-Star Commit No Longer Firm With Alabama as New-Look SEC Team Pushes for Flip

Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class only holds four commits, and keeping them is proving difficult. Four-star tight end Colt Lumpris is currently exploring his options following an offensive shakeup in Tuscaloosa. This has given a revamped football program the perfect opening to push for a flip.

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Yes, Colt Lumpris verbally committed to the Crimson Tide, but the player from The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey has already planned official visits to Penn State and Texas A&M, which shows his recruitment is still open. But that search didn’t just stop there.

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Now, another team has joined the list, and that’s Kentucky. Lumpris said he is “exploring his options” after a coaching change at Alabama, as they hired Richard Owens as their new tight end coach, which has made him take a closer look at other programs.

“I was pretty set with Alabama until there was a coaching change,” Lumpris said to KSR+.

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Kentucky is actively trying to capitalize on that hesitation. Under new head coach Will Stein, the Wildcats are selling Colt Lumpris on a creative, tight-end-friendly offense. Pairing Stein with new tight ends coach Justin Burke gives Kentucky a fresh pitch to sway his commitment.

Colt Lumpris committed to Alabama in December and has stayed committed since then. Even after some coaching changes, the Alabama staff continued to show a strong interest in him, especially with new tight ends coach Richard Owens reaching out and building a relationship. Lumpris even appreciated their efforts, but it appears that change did not sit well with him after all.

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“His message was that I’m a huge priority still for them,” Lumpris said. “They think I’m a great player all around. I think he’s a good guy. I haven’t really talked to him a bunch, but I can feel the relationship building.”

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Losing a player like him will be a massive blow for Kalen DeBoer as Lumpris brings in production. During his junior season, he recorded 44 receptions for 812 yards with eight touchdowns. On top of that, he moves very smoothly for someone his size, showing unusual agility. His experience playing lacrosse helps him, giving him quickness and the ability to change direction easily in short spaces.

He is also a serious threat near the end zone, competing hard to catch the ball. He is improving at tracking the ball in the air, and he already showed a lot of skill as a junior. Plus, the reason behind his interest in other programs is also pretty shocking.

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It isn’t that Lumpris doubts the new tight ends coach, Richard Owens. Owens has a proven track record and has produced nine All-ACC linemen at Louisville. However, Lumpris built his original commitment around the previous coaching staff, so rebuilding that trust from scratch takes time. That inevitably leaves the door open for the SEC rivals.

Under his coaching, nine offensive linemen earned All-ACC honors. One of the top players, Bryan Hudson, was especially impressive as he was named first-team All-ACC and also won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best offensive lineman in the conference in 2023.

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Now, Kentucky has Will Stein as its head coach, who is known for being a smart offensive strategist. He focuses on creating strong and creative offenses. That might be a factor in Lumpris’ interest in the program. Plus, they got Justin Burke to coach the tight ends from UTSA, too.

For now, his May 29th visit to Alabama will decide their fate. But Kalen DeBoer is also focusing on what’s important for his team by bringing in key players.

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Kalen DeBoer’s contingency plan

Kalen DeBoer is gaining massive momentum in his 2027 class recruiting, but at the same time, he is also making sure he doesn’t just stick to in-state talents. He isn’t waiting to see what Lumpris decides. Alabama recently secured a commitment from 2027 tight end Oakley Keegan, hailing from Liverpool, New York. Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 240 pounds, Keegan fits into DeBoer’s passing scheme perfectly, giving the Tide a built-in safety net.

His commitment is important because Alabama is far from his hometown, which is about 925 miles away, making it the farthest school that was trying to recruit him. This also shows Alabama is now successfully reaching and recruiting players from much farther areas than before, similar to their recruitment of defensive back Keon Sabb from New Jersey. From a football point of view, Oakley Keegan is a good fit for Alabama’s offense. The team has been using tight ends not just for blocking, but also as strong receiving options who can run downfield and catch passes.

This is similar to how Josh Cuevas played in 2025, where he became one of the main and most trusted targets for quarterback Ty Simpson. So, even though Kalen DeBoer is facing a tough time keeping Lumpris on the team, he is still making sure his team has strong players.