Kalen DeBoer’s 4-Star Signee’s Mom Bids Wholesome Farewell After Making Emotional Plea

Alabama’s No. 1 CB enrollee, Jorden Edmonds, was heavily influenced by his mother, Janae Edmonds, in his recruitment. Her advice to the CB to remove NIL from the equation eventually landed him at Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama. And now, when Jorden moved into his freshman dorm, she was the one who sent a heartfelt goodbye message.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m so proud of their transition. These boys love T-Town,” wrote Janae on Saturday, referring to 20 early-2026 signees, including her son. This message does radiate maternal pride and positivity, especially because she’s not only happy about her son’s achievement but also for the other signees, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 4-star CB is set to begin his collegiate journey at Alabama, a program that showed its growth by making a historic 2025 CFP appearance despite three losses. Given that, the 19-year-old’s journey with the Tide surely would have made his mother proud. But as a Peach State native, her words clearly reflected a hidden emotion of having to stay away from her son.

Yet, she is aware of Jorden’s love for Tuscaloosa and how driven he is to succeed at Bama. That’s why, when news broke that the 4-star CB had joined Alabama and participated in Rose Bowl practice, she couldn’t hide her happiness, calling it “a moment.” Moreover, she was one of the reasons behind Jorden’s prioritizing Bama over Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Janae had some concerns about the Bulldogs’ “culture.” Perhaps that’s why, despite the Bulldogs’ strong push, considering his high school background and in-state status, Jorden chose Bama. But Janae’s influence wasn’t the only factor; the 4-star CB also feels a true homely feeling at Alabama, which also gives him a path to grow and fulfill his dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“It’s the most home and family feel with the best and truest relationship,” said Jorden Edmonds. “I feel like I can be the most successful on and off the field there. Also, it’s just an overall feeling that I don’t feel anywhere else but ‘Bama.’ ”

While his high school numbers are impressive, translating them to the SEC is another challenge. Kalen DeBoer will have to navigate Edwards’ time properly in Alabama, but fortunately for the CB, Edmonds has a unique advantage in his corner, and that’s a father who has been in the same position before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Edmonds played as an LB and fullback in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals, and before the NFL, he was a standout for West Virginia. That football pedigree definitely helped Jorden grow his passion for the sport. Now, it’s time for him to embrace Alabama, regarding which his mother had already reacted a couple of months ago, watching her son move away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jorden Edmonds’s mom’s request to Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama

There’s no doubt about Jorden Edmond’s talent. In 2024, as a junior, he helped Sprayberry reach the third round of the Georgia AAAAA playoffs. On top of that, he also racked up 35 tackles and three pass breakups on defense.

His senior year was a showcase of his potential, where he didn’t just rack up 39 tackles and 2 interceptions; he became the first player in his school’s history to be named to the AJC Super 11, signaling he was ready for a bigger stage. Now the question is whether that talent translates to the college game, especially at Alabama under Kalen DeBoer.

ADVERTISEMENT

But being a mother, Janae could not hide her emotion of staying away from her son, which is why she made a plea to the Crimson Tide.

“Bama, be good to my baby!!” she wrote on X.

It’s a simple yet powerful display of a mother’s protective nature. Now, Kalen DeBoer’s 2026 class is ranked No. 2, as per 247Sports. Moreover, except for Edmonds, there are 4-star Zyan Gibson and 3-star Nick Sherman at CB in Alabama’s 2026 class. Naturally, Jorden seems the best, but he’ll have to prove he can maintain that top status against elite collegiate competition.