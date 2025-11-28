Kalen DeBoer’s Longtime $3M Assistant Coach Moves Closer to HC Job as His Own Future Hangs in Balance

Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer probably didn’t expect this level of offseason turbulence. The Crimson Tide could soon face a triple-threat gut punch. And one of the biggest dominoes is longtime right-hand man, who’s also the WR coach and co-OC, JaMarcus Shephard, inching closer toward a head-coaching throne of his own. And the closer he gets, the more the HC’s own future gets tangled in the same swirling coaching carousel.

“Oregon State is targeting Alabama co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard to be its new head coach, sources tell @CBSSports” Matt Zenitz reported on X on November 27.

Oregon State beat reporter Ryan Clarke confirmed Tuesday night that the race had narrowed to Shephard and Montana State HC Brent Vigen. North Dakota State’s Tim Polasek, who was also in the race, is also gone as he re-upped with the Bison. Then Vigen doubled down, too. The reigning Big Sky champ announced a contract extension to stay where he is, choosing family, including his sons Jake and Grant, both playing at MSU, over the uncertainty of a Power Four rebuild at Oregon State. So, it’s an easy pick for the Beavers now.

JaMarcus Shephard has worn almost every hat in a program except the big one. He’s been a recruiter, technician, co-offensive coordinator, and the voice behind multiple top-10 passing attacks. But he’s never been a head coach. For a 42-year-old rising star who has spent the last decade climbing through Power-Five systems, Oregon State presents something he hasn’t had yet.

It’s a place where his next career step doesn’t require waiting for someone else to retire. And at just 42, he’s young enough to chase the next big climb. And he’s doing it on a contract paying him $1.1 million a year through 2027, a $3.3M total deal that feels like an absolute steal. Moving to Oregon State almost certainly comes with a massive raise, multi-year security, and the keys to building a modern Pac-12 roster from scratch.

Shephard already has Pacific Northwest equity from his years at Washington, where he helped design the very passing attack the Beavers have tried to replicate. He knows the region, knows the high-school pipelines, and has recruited coast-to-coast in the Big Ten and SEC.

He has experience at Western Kentucky, Washington State, and Purdue. Then two seasons as Kalen DeBoer’s assistant HC and pass-game coordinator at Washington. When the HC bolted for Tuscaloosa, he jumped with him and immediately proved why he was worth it. That’s exactly why his name keeps surfacing in Oregon State’s search.

JaMarcus Shephard brings a diverse coaching background shaped by HCs like Willie Taggart, Bobby Petrino, Jeff Brohm, Mike Leach, and Kalen DeBoer. In 2024, he helped groom WR Germie Bernard and phenom Ryan Williams. He helped build an offense ranking 25th nationally in scoring (33.8 PPG) and ninth in passing (292.5 YPG) with QB Ty Simpson’s breakout.

Oregon State is banking on that proven development and offensive efficiency as he replaces HC Trent Bray (5-14) and leads the program into the new Pac-12 in 2026. But even as Shephard climbs, the man who brought him here is dealing with questions of his own.

The smoke surrounding Kalen DeBoer’s coaching future

This is where this story pivots from assistant-on-the-rise to head coach under the spotlight. Kalen DeBoer’s second season in Tuscaloosa has gone exactly how Alabama hoped when they handed him an eight-year megadeal in 2024. The Tide are 9-2, fresh off a 56-0 thumping of Eastern Illinois, and gearing up for the Iron Bowl. But momentum on the field hasn’t quieted the noise off it.

According to Kalshi’s latest odds, Kalen DeBoer has a 15% chance of becoming Penn State’s next HC, second only to James Madison’s Bob Chesney. And with James Franklin booted despite 104 wins, Penn State wants a recalibrated identity. The Tide HC checks every box with a steady hand, adaptable system, and proven rebuild artist. And when your name is floating around a major vacancy, every loss and every staff departure feels louder.

So what complicates everything is that Alabama might soon lose three assistants in one cycle. DC Kane Wommack to Arkansas is a possible scenario. OC Ryan Grubb to the West Coast is also very possible. And Shepherd’s move to Oregon State is almost a done deal. Yet even with speculation swirling, Kalen DeBoer is locked on Auburn, where Alabama can close strong and keep playoff hopes breathing. And it’s this rivalry game that can probably clear the speculation around his coaching future.