Kalen DeBoer’s Major Recruiting Plans Get Leaked by 5-star Commit as Alabama Eyes Promising News

When the No. 2 RB in the nation commits to Alabama after nine visits, you start to wonder what kind of spell Kalen DeBoer is casting in Tuscaloosa. The Tide’s latest coveted haul didn’t just give hope to the Bama nation with his commitment. After his pledge, the 5-star RB let something slip, and it’s about an even bigger potential recruiting momentum.

Ezavier Crowell knows good things are coming to Alabama. The Tides are already ahead of other programs in the 2026 recruiting cycle when it comes to hoarding 5-star players. But it might not stop there. Per a post by Touchdown Alabama Magazine on July 1, Kalen DeBoer and Co. could be poised to hit a greater milestone. Crowell revealed it in a suspenseful statement saying, “All imma say is we got more coming.” Naturally, suspense levels rise.

As confirmed by Hayes Fawcett, Alabama has the most 5-star commits in the 2026 class as of the start of July. Ezavier Crowell is one of the three already in Bama’s bag alongside elite LB Xavier Griffin and CB Jorden Edmonds. And Kalen DeBoer’s approach is old-school in a new-age world. “We talk about family, being accountable, and being tough,” he said. This message seems to hit home as the Tide’s 2026 class is building up on the 2025 recruiting momentum that already has 5-star players in QB Keelon Russell, OL Michael Carroll, and CB Dijon Lee.

Ezavier Crowell might just be the hype man Bama never knew it needed. His “more coming” line was more of a warning than a throwaway line. Alabama’s not done. In fact, they’re just getting warmed up. And it’s because they have a keeper who’s a big reason why the Tide is owning the recruitment race despite the initial Nick Saban scare. That name is GM Courtney Morgan. And he might already be set to announce more breaking 5-star news.

Can Kalen DeBoer land more 5-star commits in 2026?

With Ezavier Crowell now off the board, the 5-star pool is starting to dry up. By the end of June, only 12 5-star recruits remain uncommitted, per On3’s Hunter Shelton. That means 20 of the top 32 are already locked in, and the summer commitment flood is far from over. But some names that stand out as July unfolds include OT Immanuel Iheanacho, OT Felix Ojo, ATH Lamar Brown, LB Tyler Atkinson, RB Savion Hiter, and WR Cederian Morgan, who’s a big Alabama lean, saying, “I think Alabama continues to set the pace.”

Per On3’s prediction machine, Alabama leads the race for three more 5-stars, headed by Cederian Morgan with a 94.3% chance. Then there’s S Jireh Edwards with 93.1% and LB Anthony Jones with 31.1% odds. Morgan and Edwards are heavy leans. If both roll with the Tide, Kalen DeBoer and Co. will be lapping the recruiting field. And in a year where Texas, LSU, and Ohio State each have two 5-stars, they’re looking to outdistance the blue bloods by miles.

As it stands, Alabama has 15 total commitments, good for No. 10 in the nation and No. 4 in the SEC. But we never know, that number might be about to rise.