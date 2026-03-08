Kalen DeBoer’s New Alabama DL Loses 18 Pounds In One Offseason

After ending the 2025 playoff run abruptly, Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama is upping the ante. The head coach brought in 18 transfers from the portal and has put them through the ‘Bama’ standard. That includes putting in work in the weight room and making sure the 2026 roster looks locked and loaded. One such transfer from Mississippi State has gone through an 18-lb transformation.

According to reports, Mississippi State transfer Kedrick Bingley-Jones has lost 18 lbs and is now 302 lbs. The 6’4″ DL was listed at 320 lbs and totaled 25 tackles with the Bulldogs last season.

Former Oregon defensive lineman Terrance Green has also lost 11 lbs and is now 319 lbs. The 6’5″ transfer had 15 tackles in 2025 and was 330 lbs throughout the 2025 season with the Ducks. Apart from Green, linebacker Desmond Umeozulu has also lost 2 pounds, and Alabama now lists him at 255 lbs. Incoming USC Trojans DL Devan Thompkins has also lost 8 lbs and is 290 lbs now.

Alabama Crimson Tide’s DC Kane Wommack runs the 4-2-5 swarm and employs hybrid roles like Bandit, Wolf, and Husky. Playing in these hybrid roles requires explosiveness, physicality, and mental toughness. But more than that, defensive players should also be fast and agile to switch roles whenever a play requires it.

Defensive line coach Freddie Roach, who has been at Alabama since 2020, sees to it that his players reach the Bama standard. “Freddie Roach is amazing, man,” Tim Keenan said. “The connection he has with his players. The type of vibe in the room. Now if you ain’t on your business you ain’t handling it, he’s going to let you know.” For the defensive line players, it boils down to consistency and repeating the same thing every day until perfection. “The Bama Standard is coming in and doing the same thing every day.”

Bama, right from Nick Saban’s days, has prioritized speedy linemen and tackles. Tim Keenan, for instance, was measured at 327 lbs at the NFL scouting Combine and yet excelled in lateral movement. Former LB, Deontae Lawson, on the other hand, stood on the lighter side at 226 lbs, despite a 6’3″ frame. And this was the guy who was Bama’s two-time captain and closed gaps at lightning speeds.

Justin Jefferson was another lighter lineman at 223 lbs in Tuscaloosa. But his base strength was top-notch, and he played effortlessly in contact situations. That’s probably the reason why Kalen DeBoer has prioritized shaping his linemen to become somewhat quick and lighter to match Wommack’s schemes. Hopefully, all of it will finally lead to a successful playoff run this year.

Prominent NFL analyst explains the Bama defensive standard

Prominent NFL analyst Matt Bowen last year shared Alabama’s three crucial requirements for success in defense. Players should have incredible burst and can change speed at the “moment of recognition.” He ranked ‘speed’ to be the next factor in identifying defensive players, followed by a knack for completing every play with a sense of urgency. But what if one of the three elements is missing in a player?

In that situation, players are given time to improve and meet expectations. But if all three are missing, then the player is considered a “Loaf.” Translation? “Being a traitor, playing for the other team.” That’s how Bama’s standard is shaped in the defense, and every incoming transfer goes through with it. However, only a few make the cut into Bama’s first team. It doesn’t matter if a player costs 7 NIL figures; if he misses the three traits, making the team is nearly impossible.

Apart from making players lose weight to fit in the schemes, Bama has also added some weight to a few. Linebacker Caleb Woodson, who came from Virginia Tech, gained 8 pounds and is 238 lbs now. Washington’s 2025 freshman DL, Caleb Smith, has put on 7 lbs and weighs 277 lbs now. Whereas, Carmelo O’ Neal from Mercer added 9 lbs, and now stands at 209 lbs. Will all of this alone finally cure Kalen DeBoer’s playoff woes? Probably not, but it’s a solid start.