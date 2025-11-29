Kalen DeBoer’s $3M Loss Forces Alabama Legend to Step Up With Undeniable Offer

Alabama’s push to the playoffs hit a snag this week after one of its assistant coaches left the program for a head coaching gig. WRs coach JaMarcus Shephard took over the HC role at Oregon State, leaving behind a vacuum at a crucial juncture for the Tide. The news had interesting reactions from the fan base, and some alums are offering themselves as the solution.

Marquis Maze, a former wide receiver of Alabama, took to X and threw his hat in the ring for the WR coach opening. He took to X with a proposition for Kalen DeBoer. “Ok @AlabamaFTBL it’s time to hire me & Julio him as the head Wr coach and me as the assistant wr coach. Draw up the contract and let’s get the ball rolling. Roll Tide,” Maze wrote.

Maze played a prominent role in the early Nick Saban teams at Tuscaloosa. The two-time national champion had a stellar record for Alabama, recording 136 receptions for 1,844 yards and eight TDs. The less said, the better about Julio Jones. He terrorized college defenses and then went on to do the same in the pros. In terms of a quick fix, DeBoer may not get better options than Maze and Jones.

However, there is nothing flashy about being a WR coach in college. Oftentimes, you see a great WR, and the coach gets highlighted. But Shephard mastered his role in how he developed the WRs. Under his watch, we have seen Ryan Williams have a breakthrough season, and Germie Bernard has continued to excel in his time at the Tide. And if we believe the news coming out of the program, DeBoer may not be looking at Maze and Jones.

According to Nick Kelly, beat writer for Al.com, Kalen DeBoer has a quick solution among his current staffers. He tweeted, “Alabama has analyst Tyler Hughes (former Patriots WR coach) and analyst Torrey Gill (who helps Shep coach receivers) on staff to coach receivers if need be, depending on Shephard’s availability.”

While both Hughes and Gill serve as analysts under DeBoer, their prior experience and understanding of the roster’s dynamics make them better choices. But it would be a big responsibility for anyone taking on the role. The receivers corps is a big part of Alabama’s offensive success this season. However, the bigger concern for Alabama is to stop the bleeding on the coaching front and fill the holes left behind.

Alabama may lose more after JaMarcus Shephard

JaMarcus Shephard was Alabama’s pass-game mastermind and co-offensive coordinator. He helped QB Ty Simpson into the Heisman conversation while developing WRs Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard into household names. After taking up these roles in 2024, Shephard guided an offense that ranked tenth nationally in passing (292.5 YPG) and 25th in scoring (33.8 PPG). Shephard proved to be the crucial link between DeBoer’s system and the Crimson Tide’s breakthrough season under new leadership. Now his sudden departure has left a big void and a precedent for other assistant coaches to follow.

Alabama’s defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is being pursued by Arkansas for their head-coaching vacancy. Wommack has established himself after his stints with Alabama and Indiana. He also has prior experience as the head coach of South Alabama. Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has surfaced as a top candidate for Cal’s opening. Ryan has proven himself as an offensive genius and comes on the back of leading Alabama to an amazing season. If both exits materialize, DeBoer would face a major staffing overhaul mid-playoffs, disrupting the system that steadied Alabama’s transition year.

Then there are rumors surrounding the HC himself. Penn State’s head-coaching search has given Kalen DeBoer a 17% chance of landing the job. He trails only James Madison’s Bob Chesney at the top of the Kalshi betting odds. The Penn State vacancy represents a clean slate and a resource-laden program. But DeBoer’s $87 million eight-year Alabama contract and slim playoff hopes this season may run interference. If Auburn beats Alabama, missing the CFP would amplify donor pressure and rumors. Though DeBoer has shown no public interest in abandoning Alabama for Penn State’s rebuilding challenge