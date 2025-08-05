Kalen DeBoer’s Wife Graced Nick Saban’s Exclusive Event; Miss Terry Confirms

Alabama fans know better than anyone that taking over for Nick Saban isn’t just a job, it’s stepping into a legend’s shoes. So when Kalen DeBoer’s wife, Nicole, showed up at one of Miss Terry Saban’s exclusive events, it wasn’t just a casual appearance; it was a sign. A sign that the DeBoers aren’t just settling in; they’re becoming part of the Crimson Tide family with humility, respect, and genuine connection.

Terry Saban herself couldn’t stop praising the new coach. “I think he has embraced it better than anyone ever could,” Terry Saban said of DeBoer. “Greg Byrne [Athletic Director] has helped that relationship because (DeBoer), like Nick, Nick came in and embraced the legend that was here. He used it and he appreciated it, and he told people how much he appreciated what Coach Bryant did. I think Coach DeBoer is approaching it the same way. He and Nick talk. He has sent his coordinators over to Nick’s office to X and O. I think he’s doing a marvelous job.”

She was full of praise for DeBoer’s wife, saying, “I like his wife. We invited her to our Nick’s Kids golf outing, and she sat at our table. She drew the winning number out for the lotteries.” Terry Saban said. “I think they’re going to have a great year. I’m excited.”

For a program that breathes tradition, that kind of seal of approval means everything.

This is a developing story.