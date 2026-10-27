Kamario Taylor to Cut Ties With Mississippi State for $6M Transfer Portal Move, Predicts CBS Analyst

Kamario Taylor’s season is over, but the questions surrounding his future at Mississippi State are far from settled. The Bulldogs have confirmed that the quarterback will undergo toe surgery, bringing his campaign to a premature close. Though Taylor has vowed to come back stronger, the transfer speculation refuses to fade. Now, the CBS analyst and NFL insider Pete Prisco predicted the quarterback’s time in Starkville could end next year.

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“If you’re going to get $2 million at Mississippi State, $6 million at Miami, go to Miami. Go to Miami,” Prisco predicted on CBS Sports’ Just Football.

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Prisco’s comment was a hypothetical comparison of compensation, not a prediction based on reporting of actual transfer plans.

However, the speculation surrounding Taylor’s potential departure from Mississippi State has been building for quite some time. It gained serious traction in September. Per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, an anonymous Big Ten coach heaped praise on the Bulldogs quarterback, calling him one of the best college football quarterbacks in years.

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That coach also predicted that Taylor would “look awesome” on the Miami Hurricanes in 2027.

That single comment from the unnamed coach sparked a wildfire of speculation, with fans and analysts debating whether Miami would eventually make a move to lure Taylor away from Mississippi State.

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The debate intensified further when Nick Saban declared on ESPN’s College GameDay that, if he were still a head coach, he would do everything in his power to bring Taylor to his team. Pat McAfee took the conversation a step further, doubling down on the hype as he claimed he would even surrender “$10 million to get Kamario Taylor” to his team.

Why Miami? Because, as McAfee pointed out, Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal believes in the transfer portal and is willing to pay big to land his next quarterback.

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Looking at his track record, Cristobal has brought in Cam Ward, Carson Beck, and Darian Mensah, three of the nation’s top quarterback talents, through the transfer portal.

With so much buzz around Taylor, what does he actually think about the transfer portal? Taylor himself does not seem to be a fan. Taylor has not indicated plans to enter the transfer portal and previously stated his commitment to Mississippi State.

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“People text me about it all the time,” Taylor said on September 19 during a Mississippi State Collective. “I know that God didn’t place me here in the beginning to leave, to transfer, to do anything like that. I know that God placed me here for a reason, and I’m going to try to fulfill that purpose.”

Taylor’s loyalty to Mississippi State runs deeper than money. It is rooted in a lifelong connection to the state and the Bulldogs he grew up cheering for. He was raised in Macon, about 35 miles away, attended Noxubee County High School, and dreamed of playing for Mississippi State, just as his uncle, Omarr Conner, once did.

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Even when Georgia made a late push to poach him away during recruitment, Taylor refused to abandon his roots. He faced another defining crossroads after his freshman season, when he spent most of his time backing up former starter Blake Shapen.

But rather than seek a fresh start elsewhere, Taylor stayed put, backed himself to earn the job, and eventually emerged as Mississippi State’s starting quarterback.