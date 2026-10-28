Kamario Taylor’s Father Shares Major Surgery Update Amid Uncertainty Over Mississippi State Future

Kamario Taylor’s season-ending toe injury delivered a major blow to Mississippi State, but a positive update has now offered a glimmer of hope. The problem? The injury isn’t the only concern surrounding the Bulldogs QB. Rumors that Taylor could jump ship are gaining momentum, putting his future in Starkville under the spotlight.

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Kamario Taylor’s father, Mario, confirmed the surgery went smoothly, while ESPN analyst Pete Thamel added insight into his recovery, estimating a return timeline of about three months, in line with typical turf toe surgeries.

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Dr. Norman Waldrop of Andrews Sports Medicine performed the procedure in Birmingham, with a full recovery expected. The surgery comes as a major relief for the Taylor family and Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby, who can now look ahead with renewed optimism about the quarterback’s recovery.

“As we said in the statement, it was something that was a team decision with everybody involved,” Lebby said. “It was the right thing to do. Kamario did everything he could to be able to stay on the field and get back on the field, but it was the right thing. He finished up surgery this morning and it went really, really well. I just got off FaceTime with him, so great news from that standpoint.”

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While Taylor’s recovery is a reason to celebrate, a bigger concern could be looming over the Bulldogs: the possibility of him leaving the team after this season.

Fans are already discussing his future, and his statement following the injury has added to the speculation. When Mississippi State shared Taylor’s message, the quarterback sounded respectful and reassured fans about his commitment to staying in Starkville.

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However, some interpreted his words differently, viewing the message as a possible hint at his departure after the season.

That is not the only concern. CBS analyst Pete Prisco, speaking on Just Football, suggested that Taylor should accept Miami’s offer without hesitation if the Hurricanes put a lucrative NIL deal on the table.

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“If you’re going to get $2 million at Mississippi State, $6 million at Miami, go to Miami. Go to Miami,” Prisco predicted.

Speculation about his potential departure first gained traction in September, when The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that an anonymous Big Ten coach had showered the Bulldogs quarterback with praise, describing him as one of the best college football quarterbacks to emerge in years.

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That anonymous coach even predicted that Taylor would look good in a Miami jersey next year. Who was the coach? No one knows.

But the comment sparked a conversation that eventually made its way to ESPN’s College GameDay, where Nick Saban admitted that if he were still a head coach, he would do everything possible to bring Taylor to his team.

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Backing Saban’s stance, Pat McAfee took the praise a step further, declaring that he would even pay “$10 million to get Kamario Taylor” on his team.

Apart from these rumors, there’s no concrete evidence that he is about to jump ship. That said, earlier this year, he assured the Bulldogs fanbase that he would stay with the team and make a name for himself there.

“People text me about it all the time,” Taylor said on September 19 during a Mississippi State Collective. “I know that God didn’t place me here in the beginning to leave, to transfer, to do anything like that. I know that God placed me here for a reason, and I’m going to try to fulfill that purpose.”

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While he may not be planning to leave, the injuries could have changed his mindset a bit. That said, everything remains speculative for now.