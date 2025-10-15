Kansas Football Legend Rushed to Emergency Room as Prayers Pour in

If you ever met Tony Sands in person, you’d be charmed by his jolly, easy-going nature. That and his will to break limits. He had played football since he was a kid, but when he plateaued at 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, he was told he would never make it. None of that stopped him. But in 1991, as a senior running back for the Kansas Jayhawks, he got the opportunity to shut down his naysayers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In his final game with the Hawks against rivals Missouri in November that year, he rushed for 396 yards on 58 carries. He broke the record of 57 set in 1977 by Minnesota’s Kent Kitzmann, who got 266 yards against Illinois. However, that 53-29 victory in the Border War clash was important for many more reasons. One, it was a win against their rivals. Two, with that win, the Jayhawks were 6-5 after a decade of losing seasons. Three decades later, that record of 58 carries by Sands still stands.

But the ever-so-happy football legend recently met with an emergency. ‘Tuxedo’ recently shared a couple of photos with his social media followers where he was in a hospital bed with multiple instruments to check his vitals and a drip attached to him. “Yesterday reminded me how fast life can change. Ended up in the ER, not feeling well, but thankful for God’s mercy and another chance. 🙏🏾💪🏾 @KUAthletics @nostalgic_ku @JayhawkTakeover @jaylassoku @JayhawkTalk @KUJHawks @JayhawkSlant @FansOfKU,” wrote Sands.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From the sight, he did not look like the man who terrorized defenses from 1988 to 1991 wearing the legendary No. 24 for the Jayhawks.

While the details of the hospital and his condition remain private, those who know Tony Sands are confident he will power through this challenge as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sands was known for his flashy playing style and overcoming limits. Over his four years with the Hawks, he had 3,777 rushing yards on 777 carries for 28 touchdowns. Moreover, Sands had several achievements:

AD

He was the second-leading rusher.

Sands had the most 100-yard rushing games with 17 in Kansas Jayhawks football history.

He also swept the 1991 Big 8 Offensive Player of the Year award, First-Team All-Big 8, among others.

With a career like he had, Sands was also inducted into KU’s Ring of Honor at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2023.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But now, Sands is reminded of the uncertainty of life, like he was when he left college to return home. He already knew that no matter how many records he broke in college, he wouldn’t be enough for the NFL. Although the Arizona Cardinals called him for some tryouts, he did not make the cut.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In his book, I Was Before My Time, he reflected on the struggles that followed his football career. “So I moved back home. The depression started hitting me from a standpoint: Man, have I let everybody down. I’ve let my family down. I let myself down,” Sands wrote about the sudden change from an athlete’s life to a normal citizen’s life. “I’m a big disappointment to everybody despite having all the success that I had.”

After his NCAA football career, he began his own speed training program, which has trained athletes from high school rookies to NFL stars like Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

To date, the No. 24 is a legend for Lawrence. Naturally, news of his ER visit drew an outpouring of concern from his followers.

Tributes pour in for Tony Sands from the KU community

There is no denying that Tony Sands’ name carries weight in Kansas circles. That was visible when he had a homecoming in 2023 during his Ring of Honor induction, and even the head coach asked him for his review of their winning performance. No wonder people are worried about their legend.

“Sending prayers your way, Tony. God bless you, brother. 🙏 Jayhawk Nation is with you, my friend. 💙❤️,” wrote Brian Hanni, a prominent voice of the Kansas Jayhawks. On the other hand, another user remembered the Missouri game and prayed for Sands’ speedy recovery: “Tony, GET WELL SOON! I just met you at the Booth Grand Opening. I listened to your great game against Missouri on the radio while in Jonesboro, Arkansas. You are a legend, and we need your presence at the Booth as much as possible.”

To date, no matter where Sands goes, he is reminded of that final game he ever played in the Jayhawks jersey: That legendary run, the win, and the impact it had on the team. According to him, KU has been called a winning program ever since then.

While his NFL career didn’t come to fruition, many still argue that he was overlooked by the NFL because of his frame, despite being one of the best players. Of course, the first-team All-American in 1991 and All-America Third Team are still cherished fondly in the Jayhawks’ memory. And that is more important to him.

“Rock Chalk Tony! Wishing you well and a speedy recovery!” wrote a user, chanting the Blue Jays’ song to make him feel the same adrenaline rush he did when he played for the team, hoping to recover quicker. Another user called for resilience. “Hang in there, T-Sands,” the user wrote.

Currently, Tony Sands runs his own training program in his hometown, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. There, he puts to use his degree for good and teaches strength and conditioning, instilling the same vigor that he had. We hope that the Jayhawks’ legend recovers swiftly from whatever ailment it is, as one user remarked. “Godspeed. Get better soon.”

Get well soon, Tony Sands. The world is praying for you.