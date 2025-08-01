Kansas State Coach Reveals Starter Timeline as New Decision on Injured George Fitzpatrick Taken

Look, Kansas State is making sure they set the tone early. Building on the momentum of a 9-4 season, they enter 2025 ranked second in the Big 12 in USA Today’s recent poll. The wildcats are just behind Arizona State. All eyes are on Manhattan. Let’s be real, with that kind of hype, the excitement is real. Now their offensive line coach is confirming when the starting offensive line will be locked in. This move highlights the team’s focus and readiness to take the next step.

Chris Klieman is heading into 2025 with a massive influx of talent: 17 transfers and 25 new commits. It’s a lot to juggle, and while fans are excited, there’s also a healthy dose of curiosity. The potential is there, but building team chemistry takes time. So, the team is grinding between balancing youth and experienced players on the same field. But one guy is a clear starter, and that’s Avery Johnson. He’s a strong player, ranking sixth in K-State history for passing efficiency and tied for ninth in touchdown passes.

However, along with QB1 there are other positions that need attention too. And that’s exactly why OL coach Brian Lepak is laying out the timeline for finalizing Kansas State’s starting five. “I would say probably over the course of the first 10 practices, you get a good idea of who’s on your travel roster for sure. Who’s on the next wave and kind of on the fringe, and then who’s not?” Lepak said on the Kansas State Wildcats on the K-State Online podcast.

And their cornerback position already needs a starter to step in. With Jacob Parrish off to the NFL and Keenan Garber graduating, Chris Klieman and Van Malone are turning to a blend of emerging talent and seasoned transfers. Zashon Rich and Donovan McIntosh, who gained experience on special teams last year, demonstrated considerable potential in the Rate Bowl. Justice Clemons is back as the veteran presence, bringing two years of consistent performance and a disciplined mindset.

Similarly, their running back group needs a new leader after DJ Giddens’ departure for the NFL. Dylan Edwards is likely to step into that role. He averaged an impressive 7.4 yards per carry last season and had a standout performance in the Rose Bowl, amassing 196 yards and 2 touchdowns. Despite some concerns about his size, coaches are impressed with his strength and explosiveness. He’s built for speed. But he’s also embracing the physicality required of a lead back.

On top of that, even Brian Lepak has a clear plan: “And when you know what that is and you say, “Okay, maybe it’s these eight guys, and I’m for sure those guys are traveling.” Then it’s amongst them that you start to pin down the travel roster or the starting line kind of in the second half in practices 11 through 16, around that range.” But with the pressure of naming the starter, there’s another problem the team is dealing with right now.

Coach Brian Lepak’s honest reaction to George Fitzpatrick’s status

Well, George Fitzpatrick arrived at Kansas State with immense promise, and he immediately lived up to it. After transferring from Ohio State, he quickly impressed during spring practice, with coaches even labeling him the roster’s best offensive lineman. His size, experience, and championship background made him the obvious choice for starting left tackle in 2025, giving K-State what felt like a crucial piece of their offensive line.

But then things took a weird turn as, just before fall camp, Fitzpatrick suffered a serious medical event. This took everyone by surprise. Soon after, Kansas State and his family released a joint statement: “George had a medical situation to which the training staff quickly responded. He is improving every day, and we appreciate all who have cared for and supported him as he continues to recover.” While reassuring, the limited information understandably caused some worry.

But with Chris Kleiman’s recent update, things seemed to be falling into place for the team. That’s right, as George Fitzpatrick is back in Manhattan and no longer in the hospital, it still gives them hope that things might turn positive. Even Brian Lepak stated the same, “Kind of taking it day by day. Guys are going to figure out how to respond. I know he’s recuperating, and we’ll see what the progress is with that.”

Even though the timeline of Fitzpatrick’s return is not sure, the team isn’t short of talented players. “And just whether it’s Fitzpatrick or it’s Terrence Enos or Gus Hawkins or Andrew Leingang, we’ve got a lot of guys,” Lepak said. Kansas State’s offensive line is filled with talented players. But let’s not downplay the loss, though. As Fitzpatrick was a major reason behind Ohio State’s 2024 national title team. That’s exactly why Chris Klieman got him into the team.

Appearing in all 16 games, he played 84 offensive snaps, with a career high of 22 against Western Michigan. His pre-existing connection with K-State linebacker Gabe Powers from their time at Ohio State is a plus. Even with Kansas State currently using backups, replacing Fitzpatrick’s presence, both on and off the field, will be a challenge.