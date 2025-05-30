Karate Kid Legacy on Thin Ice as Michigan Star Alex Orji Delivers Bold Words About the New Movie

Alex Orji, the former Michigan QB now shining at UNLV, has hinted at interests beyond the gridiron. While he hasn’t openly shared his favorite movies, a 2025 IG story caught his attention — he captioned a photo saying, “Life feeling like a movie minus all the acting.” That line offers a glimpse into how he sees life’s drama, maybe even a subtle nod to his love for cinematic moments. On social media, Orji keeps it fun and relatable. His TikTok video titled “Football and Desserts: A Unique Combo” shows a playful side that balances sports with everyday joys. And these moments paint a picture of someone who enjoys blending his athletic journey with a passion for storytelling and entertainment.

Orji saw limited action in 2024, playing in 10 games but starting just 3. He ran 57 times for 269 yards and a TD while throwing for 148 yards and three scores, completing just over half of his passes at 52.3%. He spent much of the year backing up senior Davis Warren. Despite the ups and downs on the field, Orji showed he’s not just about football. The former Michigan star recently dropped bold words about a new movie, revealing a different side of his personality—one that’s ready to make moves both on and off the gridiron.

The buzz is all about Karate Kid: Legends (2025), the latest chapter in the iconic martial arts saga directed by Jonathan Entwistle. The film reunites Jackie Chan as Mr. Han and Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, guiding young kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he fuses kung fu and karate to conquer a big tournament in New York. But not everyone’s impressed— Alex Orji dropped a brutal rating on his IG story, giving the movie a harsh “1.5/5.” It looks like Karate Kid’s legacy might be on thin ice.

However, Alex Orji didn’t hold back. After catching Karate Kid: Legends, Orji took to his IG story with a scathing review. His verdict? Brutal honesty. “One of the corniest and cringiest movies I’ve seen in a minute. Felt like a tv show or made for tv movie. I didn’t think it was good but who am I,” wrote Orji. Short and savage, his words added a cold splash of reality to the film’s hype. For a movie built on legacy, that’s a tough kick to the gut.

Alex Orji wasn’t just talking—he brought receipts. To back up his bold review of Karate Kid: Legends, the former Michigan QB shared a snapshot from his night at the movies. The photo, posted to his Instagram story, showed him seated inside AMC Bellevue 12 at One Bellevue Place. His caption? Just one word: “Movies.” It was subtle but strong—proof that his 1.5/5 rating wasn’t just talk. Orji was in the theater, watched it from front to back, and still walked away unimpressed.

But what led the former Michigan QB to choose UNLV for his senior season? What was the mindset behind the move?

Alex Orji’s thoughts on UNLV

Alex Orji is heading west with two years of eligibility still on the clock, thanks to his redshirt season. The former Michigan QB sees UNLV as more than just a change of scenery—it’s a fresh chapter. “It felt like a great opportunity to go out to Vegas with Coach Mullen and Coach Dennis,” Orji told ESPN. Adding, “It’s an opportunity to cultivate winning culture.”

Well, Dan Mullen brings QB pedigree wherever he goes. From molding Tim Tebow at Florida to unlocking Dak Prescott at Mississippi State and developing Alex Smith at Utah, Mullen has a proven formula for QB success. On the flip side, Brennan Marion and QB coach Matt Johnson are backed by wide-eyed QB mentor Justin Dennis—who sharpened stars at OSU and recently ran the show as Tulsa’s pass-game coordinator. Together, they’re building a system at UNLV where signal-callers like Alex Orji can thrive.

Alex Orji stands at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds—a true dual-threat force under center. He made his first career start for Michigan last season against USC and has shown up in some of the program’s biggest moments. Orji carried the rock for 15 tough yards in the national title win over Washington and racked up 54 rushing yards across back-to-back victories over rival OSU. He’s also seen action in the 2023 B1G Title and the Rose Bowl clash against Bama. So, when the lights get bright, Orji’s number gets called. Now, let’s see what impact he will make at UNLV.