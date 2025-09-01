Karrueche Tran’s Latest Move Offers Biggest Update on Deion Sanders Relationship After Addressing Dating Rumors

Deion Sanders‘s new Colorado era started with a sore loss against Georgia Tech, despite the Buffaloes’ fighting back to put up 20 points. Colorado has plenty to address moving forward in a season already drawing heavy attention due to a shortage of old stars. Still, Sanders appeared to have no shortage of support in the stands, most notably from Karrueche Tran. Given the recent developments in their rumored relationship, things seem to be going strong.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was already evident that things between the actress and Coach Prime were getting serious. In the video, which shares Deion Sanders’ battle against cancer, it was an emotionally overcome Karrueche Tran who broke the news first. She held Sanders’ hand as he was wheeled to his surgery. While both are yet to officially admit to being in a relationship, Tran’s recent update sure is a strong hint of that.

Karrueche Tran was in attendance in the stands at Folsom Field on Friday, as revealed on her Instagram story. Donning a signature white cowboy hat, she posed with a friend. And we know very well who else is known for that hat. What stood out most, though, was the official credential hanging around her neck, signaling she was more than just a casual spectator. She quietly voiced her support, away from the spotlight, similar to the nature of their pairing. It’s always on the down low, but loud enough to make a statement. Their love story goes back to February, when the couple was spotted holding hands.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both Tran and Sanders have gone through a storm this year, with the coach’s cancer diagnosis. Her commitment to him is crystal clear, especially in the video, as she tries to learn about Coach Prime’s illness and the way forward. The pair braving this hurdle proves that we’ll be seeing the actress on more game days. In fact, she dropped some breadcrumbs when it comes to the air of mystery around her relationship.

AD

Karrueche Tran admits she’s not single, but doesn’t name Deion Sanders

Tran has also been busy lately, promoting her latest show, ‘The Chi,’ available on Paramount+. The buzz about her dating Deion Sanders quieted for a while, as fall camp at Boulder took over instead. However, in a recent appearance on the What’s Next podcast, Karrueche Tran is spilling some tea. But she didn’t reveal much, still retaining her hold over the low-key nature of the relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I saw that you took a liking into football recently,” host J. Ryan asked Tran, purposely trying to trap the actress. “Yeah, I’m dating,” she said. And she is seemingly very happy about it as well. “I’m at a point in my life, like, I know what I want. I’ve dated a lot, I’ve done a lot. I’ve did this, did that. Young, old. And, so, if I wasn’t happy and content, and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time,” she added.

Colorado’s next game will be against Delaware, and it is once again going to be at home. We know Deion Sanders will be working hard to win this one, trying to bring a win to the season after a tough loss. And maybe, Karrueche Tran will once again be there to support her beau.