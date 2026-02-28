Karrueche Tran Surprises Deion Sanders & His Close Confidant With Special Treat

Valentine’s Day may be over, but Karrueche Tran is still delivering surprises. This time, her surprise was not only for her Valentine but also a close confidant of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. And for that special gesture, she was showered with huge praise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Courtesy of Miss K Sanders, taking us to get our feet done. That was very nice of her. Thank you,” said the close confidant, as seen in a video captured by Deion Sanders Jr.’s Well of Media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karrueche Tran’s latest move, treating Deion and his close confidant to a spa outing, shows her humble nature. But for Deion, it seems like much-needed relaxation, as the coach is extremely busy boosting his Buffs’ confidence to play at their best for the upcoming season following Colorado’s losing 2025 season. That busyness may not even connect the coach with his children properly; that’s why during the spa, Deion was seen talking to his daughter, Shelomi.

However, what’s more intriguing is that Coach Prime was in a cap, signaling he is not spa-ready. Even a viral clip of this couple’s Valentine’s Day weekend spa time, where Karrueche Tran struggled to get her man ready for a relaxing session, caught fans’ attention. That clip featured Deion under a white robe with his clothes still on underneath, and he was even wearing sneakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know these people, I ain’t gettin undressed for somebody I don’t know,” said Deion, refusing to take clothes off.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

It reflects how deep and friendly their bond is, and her surprise only shows how invested the famous Emmy-winning actress is in this relationship. Aside from this spa thing, Tran’s Valentine’s message was not a typical one, showing love for Deion. She basically explained the importance of self-care through a powerful message, tagging her wellness brand.

“HAPPY VALENTINES DAY from @ruechibeauty! Love on someone today, but don’t forget to love on yourself too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although this message sounds as if she prioritizes self-care over romantic relationships, there is a hidden sense of togetherness. Even Deion and Tran’s bond perfectly backed that, despite them officially revealing their relationship last December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karrueche Tran’s powerful message says a lot

Last July, Deion Sanders underwent bladder reconstruction surgery and, following that, declared his cure from bladder cancer. Throughout that hard time, Karrueche Tran was with him, despite the coach once telling her to leave him.

“This man told me, ‘You don’t have to stay. You don’t have to deal with it,'” said Tran.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the 37-year-old stayed with him, and together they overcame that hardship. And now, she publicly flaunts her romantic relationship with the 58-year-old head coach.

“If I [had] dipped, I would’ve taken the easy way out,” said Tran. “It was hard, it was difficult mentally. But we made it work.”

Considering this, Karrueche Tran’s Valentine’s message’s ‘self-care’ part refers to care for loved ones too. Now, her care and support not only helps to grow their relationship but also help the Colorado head coach lead his team again.