Karrueche Tran’s Valentine Surprise for Deion Sanders Doesn’t Go as Planned as He Makes True Feelings Public

Karrueche Tran knows how to plan a moment. After all, she’s an Emmy-winning actress and knows how to stage a moment, from being on screen, in business, to being in a relationship with Deion Sanders that’s drawing the sports world’s attention. So when Valentine’s Day rolled around, you knew it wasn’t going to be basic. But what she planned for her beau didn’t exactly go according to script.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In her Instagram story on February 15, Karrueche Tran posted a video of a grinning Deion Sanders stretched out on a spa bed, robe on, shoes still laced up, fully clothed underneath. She tugged at him, laughing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Take these off,” she insisted.

“I don’t know these people,” he said, shaking his head, all smiles disappearing. “I don’t wanna get naked for them. I don’t know them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s the stubborn Deion Sanders who isn’t moving from the stance he made one day earlier when Karrueche Tran outlined Valentine’s itinerary on We Got Time Today. The plan includes an early dinner at 4:30 p.m., a scenic train ride through the mountains, a beautiful hotel at an undisclosed location, and the spa, where a lot of resistance crept up and ended with Deion Sanders setting boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t need nobody rubbing on me, I’m straight, I’m good,” he said plainly on air.

Karrueche Tran tried to meet him halfway, saying he’s at least doing a facial then.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t mind a facial, but ain’t nobody rubbing on me,” he said. “Like, you want to get a couple’s massage? So… you want me to sit there and watch a dude rub on you? That’s not gonna happen… I don’t get down like that.”

Deion Sanders’ statement makes you question what you would’ve done in a similar situation. But here’s what makes it more than just a funny clip. The 58-year-old head coach kept things quiet for months about his relationship with his 37-year-old girlfriend. Even when Karrueche was by his side during his bladder cancer surgery in 2025, they didn’t rush to define anything publicly. And when he finally opened up, it’s almost an analysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Good woman, good person,” he said earlier this year. “[She] has added so much to my life, and my days, and my moments. I’m smiling!”

The couple confirmed their relationship publicly in Shilo Sanders’ holiday vlog last month. There were jokes about “Say hello to your stepmom!” and public appearances supporting Shedeur Sanders at a Cleveland Browns game. They’re visible now and they look comfortable with each other. But they’re still selective about what they show. And that’s where Karrueche made another smart move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deion Sanders’ girlfriend chooses self-care over spectacle

While fans expected a glossy couple’s tribute post, Karrueche Tran had other plans. Instead of centering Deion Sanders, she spotlighted her wellness brand, Ruechi Beauty, to her 14 million Instagram followers. A pink-toned gift box surrounded by rose petals and ice. Inside were the words: “For the love of self-care.”

“HAPPY VALENTINES DAY from @ruechibeauty! Love on someone today, but don’t forget to love on yourself too,” she captioned.

This isn’t a relationship built on staged moments. It survived hospital visits and recovery days. Karrueche Tran was there before surgery, and Deion Sanders has credited her for keeping him upright and positive. That foundation doesn’t require constant public validation.

ADVERTISEMENT

So maybe he kept the shoes on and skipped the massage. Or not. But sometimes the real Valentine’s headline isn’t the spa day, it’s the boundaries, the balance, and the fact that both of them are comfortable enough to show it.