5-Star Felix Ojo Sends Bold Warning to Deion Sanders After Colorado QB Target Commits to Texas Tech

HC Deion Sanders is enduring a rough season. With a 3-5 record, the Colorado Buffaloes sit 14th in the Big 12, and luck seems to have completely slipped out of their hands. A priority QB target for the Buffaloes committed to Texas Tech, prompting a reaction from 5-star OT Felix Ojo that seemed to serve as a warning to Deion Sanders.

Felix Ojo took to X to share his reaction after transfer portal reporter Hayes Fawcett revealed that Colorado QB target Kavian Bryant had committed to Texas Tech in a tweet. Felix Ojo reposted the tweet, commenting, “BOOM!! The Best In Texas Goes To West Texas“. The comment comes across as a warning to Deion Sanders, whose team was originally included on Kavian’s top-five schools list.

Since Kavian is a Texas native, he preferred listing most programs from Texas. In Kavian’s list, he named Colorado, SMU, FSU, Texas Tech, and the Longhorns. Colorado and FSU were the only two teams that were not from Texas. However, Kavian has decided to commit to Texas Tech, a move that could greatly impact Deion Sanders’ 2026 plans. This news also prompted excitement from Felix, and for good reason as well.

The five-star OT is also a Texas Tech commit. He became the program’s highest-ranked recruit in July this year. He chose Texas Tech over Ohio State, Florida, and Michigan because of the strong relationship with the coaching staff. So, it makes sense for him to be excited about Kavian Bryant joining Texas Tech, because that will be his teammate.

HC Joey McGuire has landed two highly sought-after prospects. The current season shows how serious Texas Tech is, boasting an 8-1 overall record and sitting 4th in the Big 12. With their latest 43-20 victory against Kansas State, both Felix Ojo and Kavian Bryant would be happy that they chose the right team.

Texas Tech continues its winning ways

After suffering their first defeat in a close 22-26 loss against Arizona State in week 8, the Red Raiders bounced back. They thumped Oklahoma State 42-0 and looked like an angry team coming into the Kansas State matchup. This matchup carried extra weight for Texas Tech, which had been stuck in an eight-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

A win was a must for the Red Raiders, and they absolutely delivered. With a 43-20 victory at the Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Texas put on an impressive display. QB Avery Johnson ran for 46 yards for a TD in the early part of the game to give K-State the lead. But that would soon turn out to be a false hope, as Texas Tech kept mounting its lead.

RB J’Koby Williams’ 41-yard TD was the highlight play of the game and was essentially the story of the whole game. Kansas State tried to fight back, but succumbed under the pressure that Texas Tech was putting on. After being on the sidelines for a long time, QB Behren Morton finally returned. And he made sure his return would result in a victory. Behren completed 21 out of 32 throws for 249 yards, along with 2 TDs.

The victory might have impressed the two new signings, giving them insights into who they could be playing with next season.