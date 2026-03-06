Congratulations Pour In for Texas A&M Alum Who Faced Online Hate at NFL Combine

For the longest time, KC Concepcion’s stuttering problem became a major source of online mockery and criticism. These trolls followed him during the 2026 NFL combine media sessions. However, that didn’t stop the Aggies’ WR from facing them head-on, saying, “This is a part of me. This is who I am. I cannot control this.” While his inspirational quote turned a lot of heads, fans didn’t forget to give him what he deserved based on his on-field performance.

On December 10th, 2025, Concepcion won the Paul Hornung Award, which honors the most versatile player. Back in 2023 and 2024, it was Travis Hunter who racked up this award as an elite WR and cornerback. And tonight, KC officially received the award and held the trophy in his hands. Though he spent only one year at College Station, his impact was commendable.

He became the first player in Texas A&M program history during the modern era to record a rushing, receiving, and punt return touchdown in a single season. As a primary target in the Aggies’ offense, he led the SEC with 9 receiving touchdowns. In a game against LSU, KC hauled in a 15-yard scoring strike in a high-stakes night game against LSU in Death Valley.

“I’m incredibly grateful and humbled to receive such an amazing honor,” said KC Concepcion in December. “The Paul Hornung Award represents doing whatever it takes to help your team win, and that has always been my mindset. This recognition is a testament to the coaches who have trusted me in so many roles and the teammates who push me to be better every day. I’m thankful for my family and for everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.”

In punt returns, Concepcion was one of the nation’s most explosive special teams weapons, ranking second in the SEC in average yards per return. His highlights were an 80-yard punt return touchdown in the season opener against UTSA and a second, 79-yard return score against LSU. Lastly, to complete the triple crown of scoring, the team used him as a versatile runner out of the backfield.

He secured his place in the record books with an 8-yard rushing touchdown against the Texas Longhorns. Concepcion’s ability to score in these three different ways in a single season is a rare feat in college football. That’s why he became the first player in SEC history to be named First Team All-SEC at three different positions. That said, the fans are now talking about him more, especially after his inspirational take on a speech impediment.

Fans rally behind KC Concepcion getting the long-awaited Paul Hornung Award

Mr. ‘Do it all’ had attracted significant attention from his fans when he gave a speech on his stuttering issue. And now that he picked up his long-awaited Paul Hornung award, his fans aren’t slowing down at all.

A fan wrote, “What a wonderful honor for him and for the great Texas A&M University! KC is an absolute baller, but I don’t think this happens without him being at Texas A&M in 2025… everything happened perfectly for both sides… and that makes it even more beautiful!”

Indeed, playing with the Aggies gave KC the ceiling to perform at the highest level. However, he started showing his true potential at NC State itself. Since the 2023 season, he ranked third in yards after catch with 1,232, second in yards after contact with 575, and third in punt return grade with an even 92 from the publication. His role was still limited. Texas A&M’s coaching staff allowed him to “be himself again.”

“It was a great ceremony. He is an impressive young man !!! He will succeed in the NFL and in life. Best of luck in the draft… Coach Elko also gave a fantastic speech,” another fan wrote.

KC Concepcion’s work ethic and potential weren’t hidden from head coach Mike Elko. Both of them first met when Elko was coaching the Dukes, and KC was against them, representing NC State. Though the Blue Devils defeated NC State, Concepcion’s nearly 100 all-purpose yards made him a priority target for Elko once he entered the transfer portal.

“He’s got a tremendous work ethic,” coach Mike Elko said. “I really enjoy the way he competes day in and day out, that really showed itself in the off-season as well.

It was Elko and OC Collin Klein who moved Concepcion between the slot and outside receiver positions to make him difficult to defend.

A fan wrote, “Congrats, young man!!! Well deserved. Now go be great in the NFL!!! Gig ’em!” Another, portraying the same feeling, said, “Well deserved!!!!! Gig’em KC.”

Yes, the Gig’em for KC stands solid. After all, he was the primary face of the Aggies’ offense last year. As of now, KC’s draft stock is projected to be late 1st round to early 2nd round. He is trailing behind receivers like Carnell Tate and Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon. Teams like the Bills, Patriots, and Super Bowl winner, the Seahawks, are keeping a close watch on him. And according to him, the Bills are his dad’s favorite team.