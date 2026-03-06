KC Concepcion Makes Feelings Clear After Taking Stand Against Speech Impediment Criticism

For KC Concepcion, the NFL combine isn’t all about 40-yard dash times, bench reps, and proving you’re a franchise player. The former Texas A&M WR walked into the media portion of the combine knowing people would notice his speech impediment but he stood bold and leaned into it despite rude whispers. And now, he’s explaining why he chose to face the media with his stutter.

“I just wanna say something if you have a speech impediment there is nothing wrong with us,” KC Concepcion said, via ESPN. “I have had this stutter since I can remember talking. This is a part of me. This is who I am. I cannot control this.”

After that, he jumped into the core of why he stepped behind the podium. And that’s because he knew plenty of people were watching including fans dealing with the exact same struggle.

“I wanna be a role model for those who may be scared to speak up who may be afraid and not confident in yourself,” he added. “I stand with you.”

More than three million Americans deal with stuttering. KC Concepcion knows that number well and he also understands the hesitation many people feel when speaking publicly. So, he refused to let it dictate his path during one of the biggest weeks of his football career. And according to the voice of Aggie football, that attitude didn’t suddenly appear at the combine. Andrew Monaco told Sporting News that the WR had the chance to avoid media duties long before the season even started.

“KC was asked before the season if he wanted to decline media requests due to his stuttering,” he said. “He didn’t let that stop him. He wasn’t going to hide from it. Around campus he was everywhere, every sporting event imaginable and when fans came up to him, especially kids, he had time for all of them. He embraced everything about College Station.”

That willingness to show up extended to the combine as well. KC Concepcion fully participated in interviews, press conferences, and appearances that rely heavily on communication. He admitted he considered skipping the podium entirely. After all, the pressure of speaking in front of large media crowds isn’t easy for anyone, let alone someone managing a stutter under national attention. But he eventually reached a simple conclusion. Someone needed to see it.

“This weekend has taught me a lot about myself and people out here in this world,” he said. “Don’t let an outside person’s thoughts, opinions get in the way of you being great and of you achieving something in life.”

He continued with a message for people who struggle with confidence.

“I am blessed to be in the position that I am in and I want to help give back to those who are scared to speak up who aren’t as confident,” he added. “I will always stand with you. We are different for a reason.”

The support quickly poured in with one of the most personal reactions coming from his father, Kevin Concepcion Sr. He shared a proud message on Instagram after watching his son handle the moment.

“Proud of you son,” he wrote. “When moments got tough, you never ran from insecurities. You stood for many of us who would run from those pressures.”

Analysts also took notice. ESPN’s Stacey Dales praised both his toughness and his football ability, saying she had “nothing but great things to say” about the player who was named All-SEC First Team as a WR, return specialist, and all-purpose player. He finished the year leading the team with 919 receiving yards on 61 catches while scoring nine TDs and piled up 456 punt return yards and two scores. And if you pair his confidence and leadership with his on-field talent, KC Concepcion is the whole package and NFL destination involves a potential homecoming.

Buffalo connection could shape KC Concepcion’s NFL future

KC Concepcion confirmed he had a positive meeting with the Buffalo Bills during the combine, and analysts believe the fit could work out. Some draft projections even have the franchise targeting him late in the first round as there’s a personal connection here too. The 21-year-old was born in Rochester, New York, and grew up watching the Bills because his father was a longtime fan.

“The Bills are my dad’s favorite team,” he said, smiling. “I’ve been watching them since I was young. Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. I would be grateful to play with him.”

KC Concepcion’s career started with the NC State Wolfpack football before transferring to Texas A&M. Across 38 games he built a strong stat line with 185 receptions, 2,218 yards, and 25 TDs. The 5’11 and 190 pounder also prides himself on versatility.

“I see myself as a playmaker,” he said. “I’m versatile. I can play inside receiver, outside receiver, running back, as well as handle punt returns and kick returns.”

That kind of flexibility is exactly what NFL teams look for. The next big moment for KC Concepcion is coming soon. The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft begins on April 23, followed by rounds two and three on April 24, with rounds four through seven wrapping up on April 25.