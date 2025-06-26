Keelon Russell Admits Breaking Serious Health Protocol & Risking Injury for Alabama

With the departure of all-time great coach Nick Saban, incoming head coach Kalen DeBoer has entered the arena with a mountain of pressure on his shoulders to maintain the Crimson Tide as kings of the college football world. This season, as the Crimson Tide prepares to pursue another championship with DeBoer at the helm, the fans in Tuscaloosa feel a renewed excitement. But beneath the headlines and the hype, it’s the more subtle, more individual trajectories that most define a season. As the team gears up for it, one of the stories that has warmed everyone’s heart revolves around freshman quarterback Keelon Russell.

Just a few weeks ago in Tuscaloosa, Keelon’s twin sister, Keirston Russell, died at the age of 18. Investigators are looking into her death, but they have not found any criminal activity. Amid such staggering personal tragedy, Keelon has drawn strength from the Alabama football family—but his path through this devastation hasn’t been without its series of challenges on the field, either. There were recent rumors about the program in which Keelon Russell confessed to violating strict health protocols, risking harm to Alabama’s sake.

The Alabama freshman quarterback, five-star recruit, and Gatorade National Football Player of the Year puts his team first even at his own expense. In a recent Men’s Health interview, Russell became vulnerable and shared about his unrelenting ambition and how far he has extended himself to be available for his teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I remember I was on concussion protocol one week. I said, ‘Sc–w that.’ Went out and threw five touchdowns. I’d sacrifice everything to help my team win. It’s a dedication thing to where you’ve got to be dedicated to do this every single day, every hour of the day,” Russell replied when questioned about his sacrifices. He has brought that sort of commitment, which is both admirable and slightly irresponsible, with him to Alabama.

AD

Since coming to Tuscaloosa, Russell has kept testing his limits—sometimes disobeying doctors, playing through pain, all so he can be out on the field with his new brothers. In high school, they tested Russell’s toughness during the Under Armour All-America Game, when he departed the field with what appeared to be a possible injury.

Fans and recruiters took a collective breath, wondering whether the five-star quarterback would be shelved for an extended period. But never forget, Russell just shrugged it off in the way that’s now become his signature: “Ain’t a thing hurt me.” He tweeted that inspiring line after the game to assure everyone that he was good and ready for whatever lay ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How Tom Brady’s legend inspires Keelon Russell

Keelon Russell’s path to Alabama isn’t simply about natural ability and athletic talent—it’s about the passion within. If you ask Russell where that flame is derived from, he will reference Tom Brady straight away. The NFL legend’s presence is omnipresent in Russell’s game plan, but not only does it influence how he plays, but it also dictates the way he thinks, trains, and captains. Since the day Russell began to dream big, Brady’s tale has always lurked in the shadows. It is a tale of uncertainty becoming great—a sixth-round draft choice, forgotten by all, who emerged as one of the all-time great quarterbacks. That underdog mentality speaks to Russell.

Russell has become film-study obsessed. He has heard about Brady sleeping in the film room, watching tape till the sun rises, and he has attempted to incorporate that portion of his regimen. “A coach told me Tom would study film all night, sleep in the film room. That’s one of the things that I take away from him,” Russell said to the men’s health.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s not about memorizing plays; it’s about knowing the game on a different level, anticipating what the defense is going to do before they even do it. Russell wants to be the quarterback who outsmarts his opponents before the snap is ever taken, and he attributes that mindset to Brady.