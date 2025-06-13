Keelon Russell Receives Alabama Assistant Coach’s Surprise Verdict as Kalen DeBoer’s QB Dilemma Takes Sudden Turn

Keelon Russell, the much-hyped five-star signee, took Duncanville High School in Texas to consecutive state titles and was ranked among the top recruits in the country. During his senior year alone, he threw 71.5% for 3,652 yards and a jaw-dropping 52 touchdowns, with only two interceptions, in 12 games, and even added 254 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. Now, as Russell arrives on campus in Tuscaloosa, the excitement is electric. He’s the most touted QB signee since Bryce Young, and with Jalen Milroe gone, the field is clear to fight for the starting role immediately. And with new eras, so is the coach who will unlock Keelon Russell’s true potential—Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb.

Grubb, who developed Michael Penix Jr. into a Heisman finalist at Washington, brings his quarterback-friendly system to the SEC. Grubb is good at identifying potential, and he speaks his mind. At the moment, the discussion at the QB spot goes beyond Keelon Russell and includes Ty Simpson, who’s the current leader in the clubhouse, and Austin Mack. Grubb admires Russell’s natural ability and promise, but he’s also quick to note that Russell is still in development.

Grubb’s mantra is simple: he wants his quarterbacks to be great decision-makers, consistent, and field generals. Keelon Russell possesses all the assets—arm strength, athleticism, and poise—but he’s still refining the nuances of the game. “I think for him, it starts with the vision. Because there are guys that you can get to continue to improve and make them better, and they can understand things from a more strategic standpoint, but if they can’t see it—I’ve worked with guys that can go,” Grubb said to 247sports. “It just doesn’t happen fast for them, and for Keelon, he’s able to put those things together very quickly.”

Consider NFL QBs such as Peyton Manning or Tom Brady: they were able to diagnose a blitz, read coverage, and get the ball off before the defense could even realize what had happened. For young players, they do not always have that vision naturally—it can be learned, but only if they possess the mental processing speed and spatial acuity to read what is happening in front of them. Grubb’s experience with Keelon Russell makes him one of those super-rare talents who can get it all together in a hurry. As a high school player, Russell wasn’t merely launching the ball around him—dissecting defenses, spotting open receivers, and making almost no mistakes. His senior year stat line says it all.

The OC isn’t rushing him into the starting lineup, but he’s not eliminating him either. The competition is intense, with Simpson and Mack both competing heavily, but Keelon Russell’s upside is clear, even though some work is needed in his lower half. “We’re still working on engaging his lower half to generate a little bit more power. He’s still got tons to work on, just like all these guys do. Really, really excited. I think the sky is the limit for him,” Grubb said. Grubb’s enthusiasm about Russell’s ceiling is justified. Despite having room to develop mechanically.

The heat of Alabama’s QB competition

What’s next for Keelon Russell after all this discussion about his raw ability, vision, and the effort he is investing to reach his full potential? Currently, the quarterback room at the Crimson Tide is a pressure cooker. Grubb admires Russell’s natural ability and promise, but he’s also quick to note that the phenom is still in development. He’s mature, consistent, and familiar with the system. But there’s the rub: DeBoer does not simply want a pair of experienced hands. He’s seeking a playmaker, someone who can open up the deep areas of the field and make the opposing defense appear foolish.

And, naturally, there’s the competition. Simpson is the old head, the sure thing. But Russell is the wild card, the man who can turn the game on its head in a heartbeat. Damien Harris, who played running back at Alabama, summed it up best: “Kalen DeBoer isn’t a coach that just wants the safe option, and they want a playmaker, they want a guy that can unlock the deep parts of the field.”

Damien Harris believes that Keelon Russell provides the dual threat that the head coach needs in his QB1. However, will he get reps as a starter? For now, Ty Simpson is leading that race.