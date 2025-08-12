Keelon Russell’s Mother Clears Feelings in 4 Words as Kalen DeBoer Picks Ty Simpson Over Her Son

For months, Alabama fans have been wondering who would be the team’s starting quarterback this year. They spent the offseason wondering if it would be Austin Mack’s big arm or Keelon Russell’s five-star flash taking the first snap in 2025. This week, head coach Kalen DeBoer finally gave the answer. Turns out, the choice went in a different direction as the Crimson Tide’s QB1 for 2025 will be Ty Simpson.

Soon after DeBoer announced Simpson as the starting quarterback, Russell’s mom shared a short and gracious message on X. “Well deserved, Roll Tide.” Those four words carry nothing but a sign of respect for Simpson, even after he beat her son to become Alabama’s starting QB.

Simpson, a former five-star recruit and the No. 2 quarterback in the 2022 class, saw action in six games last season. He completed 14 of 25 passes for 167 yards and ran for 44 yards with a touchdown. Now, he’ll lead the Tide into a tough SEC schedule, knowing the competition in the quarterback room will keep him sharp all year.