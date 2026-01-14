Keelon Russell’s Mother Opens Up on His Future as Ty Simpson Details $6.5M NIL Offer

Who’s the next man up for Alabama after Ty Simpson’s 2026 NFL Draft decision? Almost immediately, attention shifted to freshman Keelon Russell, who enrolled early, absorbed the grind, and stayed patient in a QB room that demanded it. But the loudest clarity about his future is coming from home.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On January 13, Keelon Russell’s mother April Moore spoke with Bama247’s Brett Greenberg, revisiting her son’s freshman year, his decision to re-sign with Alabama, and the mindset heading into spring camp. Her message was consistent and intentional. This has never been about rushing the field. It has always been about development, alignment, and timing.

“Alabama is home,” she said. “We made it our home.”

ADVERTISEMENT



April Moore isn’t the typical QB parent pushing for snaps. During Keelon Russell’s freshman season, she wasn’t anxious to see him play, even as fans clamored for the 5-star prospect. Last February, she made it clear she had no regrets about Alabama or the way the program handled her son’s early arrival. She publicly praised the program’s structure and communication and credited the staff for keeping its QBs aligned.

After his two-touchdown showing against UL Monroe this past season, April Moore emphasized respect within the room. She praised Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and the competitive environment Alabama created.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s where he needs to be,” she said then. “It’s not a matter of when (Keelon) is going to get on the field, it’s how he is going to get there for me. He’s going to get there. He’s going to be QB1 at some point in time.”

Keelon Russell has echoed that same approach publicly. Speaking ahead of Alabama’s CFP Rose Bowl semifinal against Indiana, he dismissed transfer chatter and outside noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Man, no, I’m 100% here,” he said. “I came here to win national championships… My time’s gonna come.”

The production, though limited, backed up the patience. Keelon Russell preserved his redshirt while appearing in two games. He finished 11-of-15 for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Against UL Monroe, he threw for 65 yards and two scores. Against Eastern Illinois, he added 78 more. OC Ryan Grubb has not downplayed his ceiling.

“He’s an NFL quarterback,” he told AL.com. “He will be, and I don’t say that lightly. His ability to run the offense grows literally every time we practice. Every meeting, every practice, he learns and grows, just how to operate and not just play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Internally, Keelon Russell now enters the offseason as the favorite to take over after Ty Simpson multi-million deal rejection.

Ty Simpson rejects $6.1M NIL offer

After waiting four years in the line, Ty Simpson threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just five interceptions in 2025, leading Alabama to the Playoff quarterfinals. At 23, after four years in the program, he leaves behind production and an example. Keelon Russell has repeatedly pointed to the senior’s patience as a blueprint. But his departure also revealed the scale of what Alabama QBs now turn down to stay aligned with the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the days before finalizing his NFL decision, Ty Simpson received NIL offers that redefined the market. Miami and Tennessee floated figures around $4 million. Ole Miss matched. Miami eventually pushed the number to $6.5 million after missing on another target. The Tide QB admitted the decision nearly derailed him. He described a Sunday filled with anxiety, skipped plans, and conversations with his parents about what that money represented. His father, UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson, helped ground the discussion. So did a familiar voice from Alabama’s past.

Ty Simpson recalled advice from Nick Saban, a reminder about clarity, legacy, and knowing who you are when the noise gets loud. Ultimately, he chose the NFL because the meaning mattered more. He personally informed Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb, making it clear his decision was final.

“Everybody would just remember me as the guy who took all this money and went to Miami or Tennessee for his last year,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

That wasn’t the story he wanted written. For Keelon Russell, the takeaway is precedent. He watched a QB wait four years, turn down generational money, and leave on his own terms. That example, combined with his mother’s steady confidence and Alabama’s deliberate approach, frames what comes next. The job may be his soon.