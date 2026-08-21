Deion Sanders Reacts Without Saying a Word as CU Buffs Staffer Gets Mocked Publicly for Colorado Message: “Keep Sitting Down…”

Deion Sanders’ Colorado does not need much help finding attention. Even a motivational speech can go viral. Assistant strength and conditioning coach Morgen Cote recently broke the internet after she delivered an upbeat message to the Buffs. She just wanted players to understand the weight of the logo on their jerseys and take pride in representing it.

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“Do it well and do it with pride,” she told the team. “You guys all have one of the most known logos in college football. Be proud.”

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Somehow, the internet found all the reasons to troll her speech. One of the most recent ones came from digital creator Billy Adams, who shared a short clip of Morgen Cote, originally posted by Yahoo Sports, and decided to take a swing at the speech.

“That shit just motivated me to keep sitting down. Thanks a lot,” he said after playing the clip.

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The caption was even less subtle as he wrote, “This just made me skip the gym🙏😭.”

What made this post stand out is that Deion Sanders actually reacted to it by liking it. It wasn’t him piling on his own staffer. It was just another Colorado clip getting dragged into the internet circus.

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Morgen Cote joined the Buffs in 2025 after stops at Yale, Tarleton State, Fresno State, and Rice. Her message was also not particularly complicated. But former LSU national champion and NFL DL Breiden Fehoko was far less impressed, and he didn’t hide it on his show.

“Deion Sanders, 0-12 is on the table,” he said. “Week four, week five, I’ll probably see you at a Cleveland Browns game. Everybody knows the brand of Colorado. Nobody knows the brand of Colorado football. Colorado stinks… You couldn’t motivate me to hydrate in the Sahara Desert with three days less of water.”

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Fehoko also made a point of saying his criticism was not aimed at Morgen Cote or women in sports. It was aimed at the football program, and that is the bigger problem for Deion Sanders.

Colorado went 3-9 last season and dropped its final five games. That came after a 4-8 finish in Deion Sanders’ first year, followed by a much better 9-4 season in 2024. Now the Buffs have to show last year was just a bad year, not the start of another rough stretch.

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The attention around Colorado has changed, too. Front Office Sports reported that the Buffs’ ESPN games averaged roughly 6 million viewers in 2023. That figure dropped to 3.4 million in 2024 and around 2 million last season. In two years, the average audience fell by about 4 million viewers. That is a pretty loud number.

Mike Florio has also questioned whether the “Coach Prime” effect has translated into the kind of recruiting and roster building needed to sustain winning football. He pointed to concerns about Colorado’s size and physicality, while noting that Deion Sanders’ five-year, $54 million contract runs through 2029.

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So Morgen Cote’s speech is not really the story. The reaction to it is. Colorado still has the logo. It still has Deion Sanders and still has plenty of eyes watching. The question now is whether the football can give those eyes a reason to stay.