The reaction to Deion Sanders’ latest press conference has taken on a life of its own. Even some of the people following the Colorado Buffs conversation online are struggling to escape the negativity. The head coach, however, isn’t joining the argument.

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Sports content creator Dalvinthetruth brought the mood on social media to his attention with a post on X. “My timeline is straight gta and coach prime hate,” he wrote. The response from Deion Sanders was short, but it carried a message that said plenty about where his head is right now.

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“God is good my brother!” Deion Sanders replied. “Rejoice in all of it and keep your peace. Drop the stones and live my brother live.”

There was nothing defensive about his response. Deion Sanders didn’t argue with critics, explain Colorado’s record, or try to convince anyone to change their opinion. Instead, he urged his supporters to stop carrying the negativity around.

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The criticism picked up after Colorado’s 35-28 defeat to Cincinnati on November 21. The loss dropped the Buffs to 4-7, ending any hope of reaching traditional bowl eligibility. Naturally, questions about Deion Sanders’ future followed. But it was one press conference comment that cranked up the sudden fever-pitch criticism.

Deion Sanders made it clear that his employment situation wasn’t keeping him awake at night. He described his time in Boulder as an assignment, suggesting that if the opportunity ended, he would simply move on to whatever God had planned next. He also offered a line that became the center of the criticism.

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“I may be losing games, but I’m winning life,” he said.

There is a difference between accepting criticism and accepting the team’s results. Deion Sanders looked comfortable with the former, but plenty of fans aren’t ready to make peace with the latter. They want wins, and another losing season has done little to calm their frustration.

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Colorado has now finished with losing records in three of Deion Sanders’ four seasons. His only winning campaign came in 2024, when Shedeur Sanders was the QB and Travis Hunter was a major part of the team. Since the start of 2025, the Buffs have managed just three Big 12 conference victories. That is a difficult record to defend, regardless of the attention Coach Prime brings to the program.

There are also legitimate questions about what happens next. Some analysts have suggested Colorado could consider moving on from Deion Sanders after the season. Doing so, however, would mean a financial sacrifice.

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According to USA Today’s report on his contract, Deion Sanders currently makes $10 million. His scheduled salary rises to $11 million in 2027, another $11 million in 2028 and $12 million in 2029. He would be owed approximately $26 million if Colorado dismissed him after the season.

The payment would represent 75% of the remaining money he was scheduled to earn, spread across monthly installments through December 31, 2029. That makes any decision about his future more complicated than just looking at the standings. Meanwhile, his son, Deion Sanders Jr., also took notice of the online atmosphere. He didn’t specifically name the critics targeting his father, but he obviously did some digging.

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“Why everybody with ‘Jesus’ in their bio be so hateful?” he asked.

Colorado did have a notable moment earlier in the season, beating Houston for its first victory over an AP Top-15 opponent since 2007. But the Cincinnati defeat brought the bigger problem back into focus. One impressive result hasn’t been enough to change the direction of the season.

Deion Sanders’ message to Dalvinthetruth suggests he isn’t interested in letting the noise consume him. Whether Colorado fans share that outlook is a big question mark. They have watched the losses pile up, and patience is running thin. For now, Coach Prime is preaching peace while the football questions keep coming.