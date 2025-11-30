Auburn DE Makes Next HC Preference Clear in Strong Statement on DJ Durkin After Iron Bowl Loss

Even though Auburn AD John Cohen stated a 24 deadline after the Iron Bowl, the locker room has its opinion on the head coach search. In the wake of a tough 27-20 defeat, the search for Auburn’s next head coach is heating up. Despite Auburn’s sixth consecutive loss to No. 10 Alabama, DE Keldric Faulk expressed support for the interim HC.

On Nov. 30, Faulk was asked about what he wants to see in his next head coach, and his answer couldn’t be clearer.

“Somebody that has the characteristics of just caring for the guys. Not just being the coach, being there for the guys. Having that dog mindset. Because everybody on this team is hungry.”

He then concludes his answer with, “I feel like we do got one.”

In an interview with Al.com, AD Cohen discussed the factors that will be considered in selecting the new head coach. Of the many things, the locker room chemistry was a significant element.

“Do our kids play relaxed? Do our kids play tight? How do they respond? I think all that matters. I really do,” he prompted. With defensive end Keldric Faulk’s comments, it seems DJ Durkin might have checked off one of Cohen’s criteria.

After the loss, the Auburn locker room felt heavy with emotions. Yet the roster is dialed in to Durkin’s coaching. Faulk’s comments paint Durkin in a positive light ahead of the final announcement, calling Durkin’s tenure the “best four weeks of my life.” Similarly, linebacker Xavier Atkins and QB Ashton Daniels expressed their support of Durkin’s candidacy.

“He’s a phenomenal leader, one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around,” Daniels said in a conversation with Al.com. “His message was just that there’s a championship team in this program, and I truly believe that. A lot of guys truly believe that.”

“It would mean a lot to me. As y’all see, the locker room, the team, we love Durk, a great man, great leader. He brings that energy for the team,” Atkins said. “We already had confidence, but he instilled that in us every day since he took over the team. We’re going to be the aggressor. We’re going to come out swinging. We’re not just gonna respect anybody. They’re going to have to earn it in a way.”

Auburn is eager to retain the defensive coordinator-turned-head coach in its program. With his “elite” coaching, he is among the most respected defensive coordinators in the country, as John Cohen put it. However, he further admits that analyzing Durkin’s merit based on mere three games is not enough.

AD John Cohen on DJ Durkin

DJ Durkin entered the Iron Bowl as a strong candidate after On3 reported that Jon Sumrall, a top Auburn target, was leaning toward the Swamp. The Florida Gators shifted their attention to Sumrall after Lane Kiffin’s reported heavy interest in LSU, and now Durkin is a heavy favorite to land the job.

The interim head coach hasn’t been shy about his desire to be Auburn’s head coach, considering every game a job interview, with the Iron Bowl strengthening his chances. Unfortunately, the Tigers faced a major setback against powerhouse Alabama, but the program still wants to retain him.

“Auburn AD John Cohen has already said publicly he’d like for Durkin, who was in his second season as Auburn’s defensive coordinator, to be retained regardless, an interesting wrinkle for any possible head coach to consider,” CBS Sports reported on Nov. 29.

A few weeks before this, on Nov. 12, AD Cohen told the Montgomery Advertiser about the chances of Durkin’s candidacy.

“We feel very comfortable with DJ Durkin and his lineage, the great head coaches he’s worked for in the past. We think DJ is somebody who’s very worthy of consideration here.”

Although Durkin wants the HC job, he remains open to retaining his current post as defensive coordinator. It depends on whether the Iron Bowl loss will truly change the AD’s decision.