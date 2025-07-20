Keldric Faulk & Auburn Players Send Prayers as Ex-QB Payton Thorne Makes Emotional Plea Over Father’s Cancer Battle

In college football, no player’s troubles are their own. The whole program rallies behind them, helping in any way they can. And the Tigers have now come to stand with one of their own. Auburn’s former QB, Payton Thorne, is dealing with an extremely troubling time in his family, braving a crisis. His former teammates and current players are supporting him through it, to help their friend be in good spirits during this dark period.

Payton Thorne came to college football as a coach’s kid. He is the son of former Western Michigan OC Jeff Thorne, who has a wonderful coaching record in NCAA Div-III. As HC of North Central College, the elder Thorne led the program to 1 Div-III Championship, and 4 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin titles. After getting a break at Div 1 with Western Michigan, Jeff took a break in 2023 to watch his son debut at Auburn. “It’s been awesome. It’s been cool to have him as a full-time spectator,” Payton said back then.

From there, he became one of the best Auburn QBs and is now going to make his NFL debut. Tragically, however, Jeff Thorne is battling a serious illness, which has moved Payton to ask for support and prayers. The former coach is suffering from stage 4 cancer and has put up an extremely strong front so far. Jeff went through 9 rounds of chemotherapy, and was going to have a procedure to remove his stomach and the tumor. “Unfortunately, after beginning the surgery, doctors found that the cancer had progressed and spread to the point that they said he was inoperable,” Thorne revealed in an emotional appeal on Instagram.

Expand Post

“I share this today as a request for help and assistance from anybody who may have information or connections on alternative treatments or previous experience with a similar case… My dad means the world to me and my family. He has impacted countless lives over the course of his life, both as a football coach and as a man. And that is sure to continue through this journey,” Thorne added. The QB is clearly going through an intensely taxing time, as he knocks on every door possible to help get a breakthrough.

“While the surgery & news wasn’t what we had hoped, the kindness, love & care provided by Mayo Clinic was amazing!” Jeff Thorne also updated his followers on X, continuing to face this grave disease with a smile. In the photo he shared, Jeff was also wearing an Auburn shirt, proud to sport Payton Thorne’s legacy. “The fight continues,” the former coach added, in no mood to take a step back. As the father-son duo charge through this storm, the Auburn community is sending in prayers to keep their former quarterback in good spirits.

Auburn players send in prayers for Payton and Jeff Thorne’s fight

Friends, fans, and more left encouraging messages of support, as well as some resources for Payton to consider as he navigates this crisis. Former and current Auburn players also sent in lots of prayers for their former quarterback and friend. Rams pick Jarquez Hunter, the Tigers’ leading RB from last season, was one of them. “Praying bro 💙🙏🏽,” he wrote in the comments. He was followed by Keldric Faulk, who is expected to take over Hunter in the RB room. “Praying fa ur family !❤️” he commented.

Support also came from KeAndre Lambert Smith. “Keeping the fam in my prayers P💯🙏🏾,” the former WR wrote, who is now with the Chargers. Auburn O-line star Connor Lew also chimed in with a message. “🙏🙏🙏,” he wrote. Champ Anthony, who is expected to make a comeback to the DB unit this season, also left a message for Payton Thorne. “Praying P💯.”

Payton and Jeff Thorne have football in their blood, making it more than just a sport for the former QB. To deal with such turmoil while having to fight for a place on the Bengals roster will surely take a toll on him. But his Auburn brothers are stepping in their own ways to help Thorne soldier on in such a difficult time.