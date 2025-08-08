Kenny Dillingham Announces Update On Cam Skattebo Successor As ASU’s Worst Issue Nears Fix

Arizona State Sun Devils aren’t drifting apart after they flipped the script in 2024. They went from 3-9 to Big 12 champions and a Peach Bowl appearance, surprising everyone, and a large part of the credit goes to Cam Skattebo’s dominant performance. But with Skattebo now in the NFL, ASU’s running back situation is wide open. Fall camp is moving at its pace, and Kenny Dillingham is wasting no time finding his next lead back.

With local talent Kyson Brown, tough transfer Kanye Udoh, and speedy wildcard Raleek Brown, the competition is fierce. Now, someone’s got to carry the torch—and soon—and it looks like Dillingham’s nearing the decision soon. Kyson Brown showcased his skills with a smooth and explosive 45-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Then Udoh delivered a punishing blow, channeling his inner Skattebo to truck a defender and gain significant yardage. And Raleek Brown displayed glimpses of his five-star potential, with a 15-yard run where he dragged defenders, followed by a short touchdown catch from Sam Leavitt. It’s clear that Dillingham has some serious weapons brewing.

But let’s be real, replacing a guy like Cam Skattebo isn’t that simple. Since Christian McCaffrey‘s 2015 season, he is the only one who has crossed 1,700 rushing and 500 receiving yards. But these three guys are sure turning heads in the fall camp. And Coach Dillingham is nothing but satisfied. “All three of those backs had really good days. It’s awesome to see all three of them step up today… The best part was all three got excited about each other. That’s the sign I look for in a team that’s going to win football games,” ASU’s insider Brad Denny hit X with Dillingham’s update.

And why wouldn’t he? All three of them enter with exceptional talent. First, there’s Kyson Brown, who has experience in the program, even playing backup to Skattebo last year and showing potential when given the chance. He gained 73 yards against UCF when Skattebo was out and then ran for 100 yards on just 8 carries in the Territorial Cup against Arizona. For the season, he had 351 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kyson, a three-star recruit from Texas, also has speed, running a legitimate 10.75 in the 100m. If ASU values consistency, Kyson is likely to start.

But don’t rule out Kanye Udoh, the Army transfer, who brings power and experience. Udoh rushed for 1,117 yards and 10 touchdowns in Army’s run-focused offense last season, averaging 6.2 yards per carry and contributing to their AAC championship win. He has the most carries on ASU’s roster entering fall camp (278), giving him an edge. The only question is his hands. He hasn’t caught many passes in college, but that’s due to Army’s offense. If ASU wants a tough runner to share the workload, Udoh is a great fit for a committee.

Then there’s the wildcard, Raleek Brown. The former five-star recruit from USC, who was also the top-ranked all-purpose back, has all the talent imaginable. The big question is, can he stay healthy? Injuries have been an issue, limiting him to just four games in two seasons, including a hamstring problem last fall that sidelined him. When he’s on the field, he’s electric: 227 rushing yards, 175 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns each way during his freshman year at USC. If Raleek is fully healthy, he could be a game-changer on both sides of the ball.

But RB is not the only position Kenny Dillingham is sure of.

Kenny Dillingham’s big stress comes to an end

ASU’s kicking game was a struggle last season, to put it mildly. Ian Hershey, a transfer from Idaho State, missed crucial kicks from 48 and 41 yards in the closing drives of a tight game, ultimately going 7-of-12 on field goals for the season. Redshirt freshman Carston Kieffer didn’t fare better, missing his only attempt in the opener against Wyoming. With the inconsistency and missed opportunities in key moments, a special teams overhaul was a major concern.

Now, special teams even seem to be a strength, which is a major turnaround. Last year’s field goal performance was dismal: a mere 11-for-20, including a painful 3-for-8 from 40+ yards. Enter Jesus Gomez, a transfer from Eastern Michigan, and the whole picture has changed. He’s been incredibly consistent throughout camp, nailing kicks with power, precision, and confidence. The best part? Dillingham is impressed with his composure under pressure.

“I told the guys, I mean, if he’s kicking, like, I may not even watch. I may just go talk to somebody else because I have a lot of confidence he’s making it. And that’s how much confidence I have in him. Like, is he going to miss some kicks? Yeah. But you know what? He’s going to miss some good. He’s going to have a chance,” Dillingham said after practice. Well, he is not wrong. Back in Eastern Michigan, Gomez boasted an impressive 80% field goal conversion rate. In contrast, ASU struggled, converting only 55% as a team, the worst in the Big 12.

Even last season, Gomez was making waves. The senior kicker from Puebla, Mexico, successfully made 20 of 25 field goals, including an amazing 11 of 12 from within 40 yards. He even broke the school record with a 57-yarder and then nailed a 50-yarder in the same practice—the guy’s got a powerful leg! He also went 27 of 29 on extra points. But here’s the kicker: 15 of those 20 field goals came in just five games, all with three successful kicks each. When he gets on a roll, he single-handedly elevates the special teams.

Now, let’s wait and see how this season turns out for Kenny Dillingham’s team.