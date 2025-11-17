Rival Big 12 Coach Sends Clear Message to Colorado Who Are Pressurized to Fire Coach Prime

Sitting 15th in the Big 12 wouldn’t have been what Coach Prime thought the 2025 season would be. The head coach hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s form and has found himself in a precarious position. Surprisingly, a Week 13 opponent head coach has come to Sanders’ defense, sending a message to the Colorado administration.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With a 3-7 overall record, the Buffaloes look like a shadow of their 2024 selves. Compared to this season, Coach Prime led Colorado to a 9-4 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the conference. So, it was inevitable that the Colorado administration would lean towards firing Sanders. However, Arizona State’s HC Kenny Dillingham decided to give his take on the situation, stating that Colorado has played much under Sander than before his reign.

“You know, he’s won 300% more games this year than the year before he took over? Pretty good. You know what I mean? So life’s about relativity. So, relative to when he took over the program, it is 300% better, not including what you just mentioned. Just wins on the field. So, I mean, sometimes you’ve got to put things in perspective. Yeah. And I think he’s done a great job there. I mean, people are talking about Colorado. Recruits want to go to Colorado.” Dillingham said in a press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Deion Sanders took over in 2023, Colorado was struggling very hard. In 2022, the Buffaloes posted a disastrous 1-11 record in the Pac-12 conference. They were considered one of the worst teams in the FBS that season. The years before were relatively better; however, none of them ended on a winning note (except in 2020 due to COVID). From 2017 to 2022, the Buffaloes posted 20 wins and 46 losses. So, it seems like Dillingham’s words carry weight.

“They’ve won, like I said, a high percentage more games with him than before him. So, I mean, he’s battled a bunch and just shows the type of person he is. You know, he’s a fighter and a winner, and that’s shown up at Colorado since he’s been there.” Dillingham continued asserting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, too, Dillingham had shown support for Sanders, “He’s Deion Sanders. He’s unique, of course…He’s one of the best people at branding. He’s one of the smartest, in my opinion, coaches in branding,” he said, adding what made Sanders unique. “What makes him unique is his ability to be successful in a lot of different areas in the sport.”

Sanders is also fully supported by CU athletic director Rick George. He tweeted on X on Friday, writing, “I support Coach Prime 100%.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, even with these statistics, Coach Prime’s future at Colorado still hangs in the balance.

Why did Coach Prime’s 2025 season fail?

Reasons for Colorado’s 2025 struggles can be traced to several factors. First, the team lost key players like QB Shedeur Sanders and DB Travis Hunter, which significantly weakened the talent base Deion Sanders had to work with. Colorado’s scoring average dropped sharply from 32.9 total points per game in 2024 to 22.0 in 2025, a drastic decline in offensive output.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another major reason is the defensive woes that Deion Sanders’ side has faced. In some of the games, the Buffaloes have been blown out, like the game against the Utah Utes, where Colorado lost 7-53. They were 0-43 in the first half, showcasing how their defense has struggled against major Big 12 teams. On top of that, elevated expectations from their 2024 season put added pressure on the team.

The season is almost over for the Colorado Buffaloes. They have two games left in the season, with Kenny Dillingham’s Arizona State coming up in a Week 13 clash this weekend. With questions regarding his future, Deion Sanders will have to lead the Buffaloes to a victory at Folsom Field.