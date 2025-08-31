Kenny Dillingham Caught Directing Anger at Player Post-Game as ASU Forced Into Public Apology

Arizona State’s season opener against Northern Arizona was a pure celebration. The #11 Sun Devils dominated from start to finish, cruising to a 38-19 victory that showcased exactly why they captured national attention last season. Sam Leavitt looked every bit the part of a championship quarterback, capping off ASU’s offensive explosion with a spectacular 52-yard touchdown run that had Mountain America Stadium erupting. Kenny Dillingham’s squad picked up right where they left off after their magical playoff run, reminding everyone that this program isn’t going anywhere. For the record-setting crowd that packed the stadium beyond capacity, it was college football at its finest. However, coach Kenny Dillingham wasn’t ready to celebrate just yet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While 19 points feels manageable in a blowout, allowing nearly three touchdowns to an FCS opponent raised eyebrows, especially when combined with the Sun Devils’ most undisciplined performance under Dillingham’s tenure. The Sun Devils committed 12 penalties for 93 yards—the most in any game since Dillingham took over as head coach, with costly infractions negating big plays and disrupting offensive rhythm throughout the night.

But perhaps the most telling moment came after the final whistle, when social media observer Maria Katherine Jones noted that “Kenny Dillingham wasn’t happy with Clayton Smith ringing the victory bell after ASU’s first win of the season, possibly because he wanted the team to focus more on improving instead of celebrating too soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Victory Bell, a cherished ASU tradition dating back to the 1930s, typically symbolizes triumph and program success. Kenny Dillingham’s apparent displeasure with the ceremonial celebration revealed just how seriously he takes his team’s focus and his unwillingness to accept anything less than championship-level execution, even in victory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dillingham’s post-game comments confirmed his frustration with the team’s performance despite the comfortable margin. “Just anytime that I don’t think we play up to our performance, it’s on me,” he said. “At the end of the day, everything that happens in this program falls on me. So if I feel like we’re not operating at the optimum level, that’s my fault, and I gotta find ways in order to fix that.” The penalty parade proved particularly costly for ASU’s explosive offense, which saw multiple big plays wiped off the board by flags. Two significant gains totaling 139 yards were called back due to penalties, while nine offensive infractions pushed the Sun Devils backward for 60 yards throughout the contest.

These self-inflicted wounds turned what could have been a dominant statistical performance into a frustrating exercise in what-if scenarios. “If you removed the penalties, this stat sheet is 200 yards different right now. We have to get that cleaned up. That starts with me,” Dillingham noted, clearly frustrated by the missed opportunities. Wins are great, but Dillingham understands that championship teams don’t beat themselves with preventable mistakes, and they certainly don’t celebrate mediocrity just because the scoreboard looks favorable.

AD

ESPN’s technical failure leaves fans watching commercials

Those watching the ASU game from home faced a nightmare as ESPN+ streaming issues turned the game into a frustrating experience, with glitchy visuals and black screens during key plays, only to display perfect commercials during timeouts. The irony of missing highlight moments during one of ASU’s most complete performances was palpable.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The streaming disaster sparked widespread outrage, prompting Arizona State Athletic Director Graham Rossini to address the problem directly: “Hey guys – fully aware that the live stream is out. Very sorry for this, and rest assured, we are in touch with the Big 12 and ESPN on this issue. We have to be better for our fans and our program. I do apologize,” he tweeted. The frustration extended beyond fans, with former ASU standout and current New York Giants player Cam Skattebo voicing his disappointment: “Maybe #11 nationally ranked gets a main stream @espn ???? I need to watch my boys,” perfectly capturing the mood of Sun Devil Nation.

Despite the viewing issues, the Sun Devils secured a convincing win, showing they are ready to build on last season’s success. Still, for many, the technical glitches cast a shadow over the night. While the team’s performance was flawless on the field, the inability of thousands of fans to watch the game live left a sour aftertaste that no blowout margin could fully erase.