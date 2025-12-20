Kenny Dillingham Contract Details: How Much Arizona State HC Will Get Paid After His New Extension

Arizona State has locked down head coach Kenny Dillingham with a restructured contract that’s going to pay him an average of $7.5 million annually. The deal, which is still pending board approval, keeps him in Tempe for five years. This is the longest contract allowed under Arizona state law. But there are built-in incentives that could stretch this thing out to a full decade if he keeps winning.

This new agreement effectively takes Dillingham out of the running for other high-profile jobs like Michigan, which had reportedly been eyeing him as a top candidate. Just a year ago, he signed an extension that made him the second-highest paid coach in the Big 12 at around $5.8 million, But this latest bump shows just how transformational he’s been for the Sun Devils program.​

What really stands out about this deal is the commitment Arizona State is making to the entire football operation. The coaching staff salary pool is jumping to $11 million, which puts ASU near the very top of the Big 12 in terms of resources for assistant coaches. Kenny Dillingham himself made it clear that the heart of this negotiation was about getting his staff paid and ensuring the program had the resources to compete at the highest level.

This is a developing story…