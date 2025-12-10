Kenny Dillingham Does Final Favor for Sam Leavitt as ASU Moves On With New QB

Essentials Inside The Story HC Kenny Dillingham breaks the silence on his departing QB1

Sam Leavitt’s transfer portal decision even had his family involved. Weeks ago, his brother/ agent denied any decision, but the QB’s absence at the team banquet on Sunday made things evident. Amid the chaos, Head Coach Kenny Dillingham is making sure his next chapter starts with a ringing endorsement.

“Big 12 champ,” Kenny Dillingham wrote on X, reposting the news about Leavitt jumping ship. “Put his name on the map. Smart/talented player! Going to succeed wherever he goes!!”

It is not the only time when the HC has given his public blessing to the departing star athlete. Dillingham, not too long ago, “wished him well, whatever comes next.” The head coach’s public support gives Leavitt a strong boost as he starts his next chapter. He also delivered one of the Sun Devils’ biggest moments of the season, leading them to the only win over the current Big 12 champions, Texas Tech, with a gutsy 319-yard passing performance. That recognition pays him back for being called the “face” of the program and a future NFL star.

Before his injury against Baylor, Leavitt looked sharp through the first five games as the starter, winning 15 of his first 18 starts. Even after tweaking his foot, he didn’t hesitate to step back in the following week against TCU.

In that matchup, Leavitt completed 69% of his passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 62 yards on the ground and a touchdown on 13 carries, showcasing his dual-threat ability. Many expected the injury to limit him, but the 20-year-old pushed through, starting the next three games before his body finally gave out against Houston. He still threw for 270 yards and a touchdown in that contest before backup quarterback Jeff Sims took over.

Leavitt didn’t return to action for the rest of the season, as Sims handled the signal-calling duties from that point on. These glimpses surely don’t portray a perfect season. However, the QB1 did everything he could, even with an injured foot. Only nine FBS quarterbacks this season have put up 250+ passing yards with 2+ touchdowns and rushed for 50+ yards with a score. And Sam Leavitt is the only one in the entire country who’s done it twice.

Now that Sam Leavitt has entered the transfer portal ahead of the January 2nd market opening, several high-profile programs are already lining up for him. Many of these teams need an experienced quarterback as their current starters head to the NFL. Leavitt now has the chance to use his final year of eligibility for a fresh start.

Sam Leavitt’s successor has been decided

Sam Leavitt’s entering the transfer portal didn’t come as a shocker at ASU. The fire had been burning for quite a few weeks before the news finally broke. Three weeks ago, On3’s Nakos reported it, but Sam’s brother, who represents him through CAA, denied it and said, “he’s (Sam) still deciding what he wants to do.” But those leads up meant that there was no panic in Tempe, because soon after Leavitt announced, Kenny Dillingham named a potential successor.

Arizona State has a long-term quarterback plan centered on 2026 four-star Jake Fette. In a moment that could have underscored chaos, Dillingham instead used Leavitt’s exit to show his faith in Fette publicly. Fette has been pledged to ASU for over a year. He held firm despite multiple Power Five suitors approaching him. This is the core reason why Dillingham trusts him to lead the next iteration of the offense. On the field, Dillingham has real evidence to justify that confidence.

At Del Valle in Texas, Fette has stacked more than 7,600 passing yards and close to 2,000 rushing yards, showcasing the dual-threat profile that fits Dillingham’s aggressive, space-driven scheme. It’s more or less the same blueprint as Sam Leavitt’s.

That continuity matters after back-to-back seasons in which Leavitt led ASU to a Big 12 title, a Playoff berth, and a combined 4,513 passing yards despite injuries. Let’s hope that Fette is capable enough to carry on that torch. Aside from Fette, Jeff Sims also proved he could effectively run the Sun Devils’ offense. He appeared in eight games this season, including four as the full-time starter.