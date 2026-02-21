Kenny Dillingham Gets Honest on Hines Ward’s Golf Obsession Amid Ex-NFL Star’s Bold Take

Joining Kenny Dillingham’s 2024 staff, Hines Ward made an instant impression as Arizona State’s wide receivers coach. Now, his role in the program has expanded since he not only works with the head coach but also oversees the program’s WR development. And while ASU has produced talented receivers like Jordyn Tyson under his watch, Ward’s focus isn’t just limited to developing football players.

“Hines is unbelievable. He’s the first dude in the office. He’s one of the last dudes to leave, and he doesn’t need to,” said Dillingham during his Friday appearance on Arizona Sports with Bickley & Marotta. “He could be the last guy in, showing up late because he played a quick round of golf, right, and then leaving early because he wants to play a quick round of golf, and he is the first one in and the last to leave.”

For Ward, golf is a necessary mental reset and a way to maintain his competitive “edge” to lead ASU’s WR room, which doesn’t seem to bother Dillingham. His obsession with playing golf took shape during his late teens. At 17, Hines Ward first attempted the challenge of playing golf and missed the ball on his first three swings. Since then, his interest has only grown, and the sport has become a primary vehicle for his charitable efforts.

In Hines Ward’s own words, his attraction to golf comes from his innate desire to win. That same competitive drive is likely what impresses Dillingham, who has had nothing but praise for his WRs coach’s leadership and the culture he set there.

“He sets an unbelievably high standard in his room. He cannot handle minimum expectations. You either do or you do not. There is no try with him,” said the ASU head coach. “This is the standard. This is what it takes to be successful, and you’re going to achieve it.”

This kind of confidence isn’t derived from just golf. Hines Ward built a diverse coaching resume before arriving in Tempe, starting as an offensive intern with the Steelers in 2017 before moving on to an offensive assistant role with the Jets and later earning a head coaching job with the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas in 2023.

With this kind of experience, his guidance helped former ASU WR Tyson become a national standout even after returning from injury. That was possible because Hines Ward’s coaching doesn’t rely on a player’s talent but on the player having the potential to grow.

“He just has an aura about himself. He’s completely changing the game when it comes to this is where you want to come if you want to be a wide out and get developed, and not get told how great you are, but to get pushed to be how great you can be,” added Dillingham.

Aside from developing WR, ‘the Dancing with the Stars guy’ played a crucial role in recruitment at Arizona State. But while Hines Ward is earning praise for his coaching dedication at ASU, the debate over his playing legacy continues, with a former NFL star questioning the 49-year-old veteran.

Ex-NFL star raises doubts about Hines Ward’s NFL legacy

Inducted in 2013 after a 16-season NFL career, Hall of Famer Cris Carter delivered a blunt assessment of Hines Ward’s Pro Football HOF resume. Speaking on his Fully Loaded podcast, Carter argued that solid numbers and championships aren’t enough to get that crown.

“Only 85 touchdowns. Only four Pro Bowls. Those numbers are hard to overcome,” said Carter. “If he had 1,000 catches and 100 touchdowns? That Super Bowl MVP helps. But he just doesn’t have the numbers.”

In his 14-year NFL career and two Super Bowl rings with the Steelers, Ward recorded 12,000 receiving yards and made four Pro Bowls. To cap it off, he showed a Super Bowl XL MVP performance and earned multiple All-Pro honors.

Despite that, for the 10th straight year, Ward fell short of finalist status for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. Carter pointed to fellow Hall of Fame hopefuls like Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt.

“It’s a lot of good receivers out there. But let’s separate between the good and the great. Hines Ward is in the good category,” added the ex-NFL HOF.

Maybe the stats aren’t loud, but Hines Ward’s impact at ASU cannot be undermined. But can he continue operating at his best ahead of the upcoming season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.