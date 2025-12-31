Kenny Dillingham Gives Answer to $20M Request as ASU Future Hangs in Balance

When the rumors started swirling in connection with the vacancy at Michigan, Kenny Dillingham chose to stay at his alma mater, Arizona State, and also signed a new contract. However, he made it clear that the work was not done, and he wanted to see the football program getting a boost. Dillingham accordingly issued a call for action, urging someone to write a $20 million check to help the players get to the next level.

“There was no reaction because it was never about me… we just carried on,” Kenny Dillingham stated during a recent media scrum. “It’s not about me. College football is not supposed to be about the coach. It’s supposed to be about the players.

“There are times I have to say things in order to try and help the players. Oh yeah! That’s also my job, and not everybody likes what I say all the time. But I don’t care because if it helps my players, I’m gonna say it. And nobody wrote that cheque yet,” Dillingham further stated.

The transparency has sparked increased community engagement and donor conversations, even if the headline figure remains unmet. Dillingham sees that momentum as proof that being honest about the program’s needs can move the needle.

“There has been unbelievable interest coming in, and that was the goal,” Kenny Dillingham added. “The amount of people that have reached out, ‘How can I help?’ has gone up. That just helps our players, helps our staff, it helps our University.”

Around the Big 12, programs like Texas Tech and BYU have surged with the backing of wealthy boosters, and Dillingham believes Arizona State should be no different. Without naming specific schools or donors, he pointed to Phoenix itself as the obvious answer.

“We need one of these really rich people in this city to step up and write a check,” Dillingham said. “That’s really what we need. We need one person. “We live in Phoenix, Arizona. You’re telling me there’s not one person who can write a $20 million check right now? There’s somebody who can.”

Dillingham added that he believes the right person will see the message, recognize their ability to help, and step forward. While he clarified that he wasn’t directly calling on prominent ASU alumni golfers Phil Mickelson or Jon Rahm to write that check, he did name both as figures he’d like more involved in the program.

“Can we get people back involved in this program and get them involved at a level where everybody knows these guys love Arizona State and are willing to sacrifice something for it?” Dillingham said.

Meanwhile, Kenny Dillingham has found support when it comes to his call to action for a $20 million donation. Arizona State’s Athletic Director Graham Rossini has also backed the head coach in his plea to help out the players.

Kenny Dillingham gets Graham Rossini’s backing

The ASU AD appears to be on the same boat as Kenny Dillingham. Shortly after the head coach made his case known, Graham Rossini echoed the same sentiment, stressing that there is a need for consistent fundraising, which will ensure the future of the Sun Devils. Also, he pointed out the hundreds and thousands of ASU alumni, claiming that if they can contribute as little as they can, ASU might as well exceed the $20 million target.

“We’ve got to keep fundraising. We’ve got to continue to grow the pie of people that are investing in Sun Devil athletics in the way that they can. Somebody wrote a $20 million check. I’m all for it,” said Rossini. “We’d love to find those people. But more importantly, when you look at almost 700,000 ASU alums all over the world, there are nearly a million people who have attended this university.”

Whether or not the $20 million materializes, Kenny Dillingham’s focus is unlikely to change. At a time when the landscape of college football is shifting under the weight of money and, of course, media, the young ASU coach is reminding people about what matters the most, which is leadership that will define a program’s future. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.