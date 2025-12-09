Kenny Dillingham Makes New QB Announcement as Sam Leavitt Bids Goodbye

Arizona State’s quarterback room may be shifting again, but Kenny Dillingham already has his answer. As reports swirl about Sam Leavitt entering the transfer portal, Dillingham is doubling down on 2026 four-star Jake Fette. What makes him Dillingham’s guy? Unshakable commitment.

“He’s (Jake Fette) been committed the longest,” said Dillingham on Monday. “Stayed committed through all the people that tried to get him to flip, and the want to be here is really important to me.”

Fette has been locked in with ASU since September 2024, staying loyal through months of recruiting pressure and attempts from other major programs to flip him. And for Dillingham, that loyalty matters as much as any measurable.

Of course, loyalty alone didn’t make Fette one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class. The Del Valle (Texas) star has compiled over 7,600 passing yards and nearly 2,000 rushing yards in his high school career, showing exactly why schools chased him in the first place. Dillingham praised the quarterback’s maturity and readiness, emphasizing that he expects Fette to be fully grounded when he arrives in Tempe.

“You look at his athleticism and his talent, and that speaks for itself,” said the ASU head coach. “On top of that, his mindset. He’s an unbelievable leader of his team,” said Dillingham. “… Then his character, who he is as a person, his work ethic, all that stuff, and how he was raised. So there’s so many things that lead me to believe that I have so much faith in Him, in the future, just because of who he is as a person.”

That belief has also been echoed by ESPN’s Billy Tucker. He believes that Fette has the potential to start as a true freshman in 2026.

“Fette is very similar to Leavitt in stressing defenses with his arms and legs. Fette also has good touch and anticipation on short to midrange throws,” said Tucker.

Now, while one of the highest-rated players in the 2026 class appears to be ASU’s future at quarterback, there are still obstacles to overcome even after Leavitt’s departure. There’s Cameron Dyer. He returns as a fellow four-star recruit who already has a full season of experience in Dillingham’s system. Still, there’s a chance for Fette to start next season, as freshman QBs starting in CFB isn’t unheard of.

But that time is yet to come. Now, what’s most important to know is whether Leavitt will really enter the transfer portal.

Kenny Dillingham’s QB position may have a hole

Breaking news comes just a day after Sam Leavitt skipped the team banquet, signaling that a major change could be on the horizon for Arizona State’s offense. The redshirt sophomore is reportedly set to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2. Although Leavitt has been a transformative figure for the Sun Devils.

After transferring from Michigan State ahead of the 2024 season, he helped turn a 3-9 squad into a 10-2 regular-season team. He threw for 2,885 yards with 24 TDs in his debut season. Although injuries limited his 2025 campaign to seven games. But he still produced 1,628 yards, 10 TD. So now, his potential exit could leave a key gap at quarterback.

Despite that, head coach Kenny Dillingham acknowledged Leavitt’s contributions, wishing him well “in whatever his future may hold,” underscoring the respect between player and coach even amid uncertainty.

Interestingly, ASU has options. Dyer and Fette give the Sun Devils young talent to lean on, while the transfer portal remains a fallback. We will see who takes the starting QB position next season.