Kenny Dillingham Makes New QB Room Announcement After ASU Lands 4-Star Weston Neilsen

As Sam Leavitt is expected to hit the transfer portal on Jan. 02, Kenny Dillingham has made enough plans to fill the quarterback room. The head coach didn’t hide it, making it public about the quarterback’s status.

Arizona State HC Kenny Dillingham spoke to the media on Dec. 16, after Tuesday’s Sun Bowl practice.

When the head coach was asked if the Sun Devils would take a QB in the transfer portal, he replied, “100%.”

He also revealed the traits he expects from the quarterback he’s looking for.

“Guys that are smart, guys that are tough, guys that take care of the football, and guys that are about the team. Smart, tough, the ball of the team.”

(This is a developing story…)